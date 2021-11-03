Prout wins Division II girls tennis title

PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – Prout defeated Moses Brown 4-2 Tuesday night to win the Division II girls tennis championship.

Senior captain Breck O’Connor delivered a forehand winner for championship point in a tiebreak to seal the victory for her team.

“It was very nerve-wracking. I knew the match was up to me. But at the last point, once I won, I was really happy,” she said.

O’Connor said this win was extra special because of all this team went through last year, losing their coach Steve Matzner to cancer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.