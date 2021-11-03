CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Prout wins Division II girls tennis title

 9 days ago

PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – Prout defeated Moses Brown 4-2 Tuesday night to win the Division II girls tennis championship.

Senior captain Breck O’Connor delivered a forehand winner for championship point in a tiebreak to seal the victory for her team.

“It was very nerve-wracking. I knew the match was up to me. But at the last point, once I won, I was really happy,” she said.

O’Connor said this win was extra special because of all this team went through last year, losing their coach Steve Matzner to cancer.

