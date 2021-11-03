CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell local election results

By Amelia Heymann
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell had four local positions up for election, as well as a spot in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Commissioner of Revenue Debra Reason and Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Newman were both unchallenged.

The results are in and in the treasurer race, Shannon Foskey won with 53.64% of the vote. A.J. Eavey III received 45.46% of votes and 0.34% of voters wrote in a candidate.

In the sheriff’s race between Travis Stanley and incumbent Steve Kephart Jr., Stanley had 53.64% of the vote, Kephart had 45.95% of it and 0.41% of voters wrote in.

House of Delegates District 62 was also up for election. Incumbent Carrie Coyner (R) received 53.39% of the vote, Jasmine Gore (D) got 46.43% and 0.18% of people wrote in a candidate.

