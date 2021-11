CIBOLO, Texas — A missing teen from Houston is believed to be in the Cibolo area. Jada Simelton, 15, hasn't been seen since October 23. The Cibolo Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is asking for help in finding Jada. Officers believe she is with the male they released a picture of and may be in or around the Turning Stone subdivision.

CIBOLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO