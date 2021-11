Auto Finesse has released a set of new products to help make detailing easier. Say hello to the new OlbiTARate pre-polish formula, wool wheel brushes and more. The Bucket Buddy is an ideal detailing tool caddy for any enthusiast or industry professional. Profiled to fit any detailing bucket, this large container has integral brush storage and is designed to reduce the chance of harmful contamination being picked up and transferred back to vehicles during the wash stages. Offering safe storage and, all the while, keeping accessories like wheel brushes, tyre scrubbers and other wash media within quick and easy reach. Presented in a teal colourway, printed with the classic Auto Finesse logo.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO