Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season 1 finale of Squid Game. Netflix's Squid Game almost ended very differently. The massively popular Korean survival drama concluded its buzzy first season with Seong Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae), deciding not to get on a plane to see his daughter; instead he turned around on the jet bridge to seek revenge on the sadistic game that almost cost him his life along with the other 455 contestants who died. But Squid Game creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk reveals that there was an alternate season 1 ending in which Gi-hun's life-altering choice swung in the opposite direction.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO