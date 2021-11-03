What it means: OT Calvin Harvey flips to Oklahoma State

On Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes will look to continue their winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Buckeyes have plenty of offensive firepower to go around but they will be without one of their top weapons on Saturday. According to a report...
Saturday night LSU is going to get their ass kick- uh, I mean play Alabama in football. Here from our friends at Roll Bama Roll is Brent Taylor to give us a scoop on the second-ranked Tide. Huh that’s weird. 1. Wait Bama already has a loss? What the hell?...
On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
Before every single episode of College GameDay goes live on ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to get his thoughts on some of the top games in the country. This Saturday morning, Corso revealed his pick to win the national championship this season. Herbstreit asked Corso if he believes the...
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said that, despite a 43-6 victory against Missouri, the Bulldogs locker room wasn’t happy. Several players thought the team could have played better, though they didn’t allow a touchdown and led 26-3 at halftime. Instead of focusing on the many things that went right, the...
A college football head coach has reportedly been fired on Thursday morning, according to multiple college football insiders. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports, Akron has fired head coach Tom Arth, who was in his third season leading the program. Arth, 40, had been the program’s...
Right now, Ohio State doesn’t have the resume to compete with college football’s bests for the top four spots in the College Football Playoff. That means the Buckeyes need style points. Mission failed. No. 5 Ohio State did not look like a College Football Playoff team on Saturday afternoon in...
For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
Four years into the Herm Edwards era at Arizona State and the Sun Devils have not turned into a national power. Sitting at 5-3 this season, the program is 22-16 during Edwards' tenure. Earlier this week ASU broadcaster and former player Jordan Simone appeared on the Speak of the Devils podcast and criticized Edwards, saying it just wasn't working and that the players were being "coached so poorly." Simone was fired the next day.
The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
Even with his struggles at Oklahoma, I assume he'd still be an upgrade at the QB position for Clemson. Ole Miss maybe? I am not sure he would want our offense. I might want to use the TE over the middle. CU Guru [1324]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 1765. Joined: 11/11/02.
With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
USC. LSU. Texas Tech. Suddenly, all three jobs are open in what is shaping up to be a wild coaching carousel around the college football scene. Luke Fickell, James Franklin, and now apparently Mike Tomlin are being linked to both USC and LSU for their openings. Cincinnati is having an...
The top high school football recruit from Utah in the class of 2021 has reportedly entered the transfer portal after a half season with the Oregon Ducks. Multiple outlets reported Tuesday evening that former Orem High offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia has entered the portal after signing with the Ducks last December.
Washington and Oregon are in a tight battle on Saturday night in Seattle. At halftime, the No. 4 Ducks only lead the unranked Huskies 10-9. Tensions are high in the rivalry game, though, and that was evident after a sideline incident between players. As you can see below, Washington coach...
Comments / 0