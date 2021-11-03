How to Swim Underwater

Take a tour of the Haut-Beyleron map in this new Farming Simulator 22 trailer. The Haut-Beyleron map is one of three diverse settings available for agriculture, animal husbandry, and forestry. Inspired by illustrious Mediterranean areas in the South of France, like Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, or Beynac-et-Cazenac, the vast Haut-Beyleron map is ideal to create a lush vineyard or an olive orchard. These crops are new in Farming Simulator 22 and can be processed further into grape juice, raisins, or olive oil for additional revenue. Farming Simulator 22 launches on PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia on November 22, 2021.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO