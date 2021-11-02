Martinez: Getting back to normal in sports

Kelso (7-2) vs. Auburn Riverside (7-0) Last week: Kelso beat Battle Ground 49-6; Auburn Riverside was idle. Game notes: Kelso’s two losses came to 3A Greater St. Helens League champion Mountain View (20-17) and to Skyview, a 4A playoff team. The Hilanders rolled over the other three 3A GSHL rivals by an average margin of 44-10. QB Hunter Letteer has passed for 1,448 yards and 19 TDs. Zeke Smith has 20 catches for 467 yards and 6 TDs, and Colby Cooper has 36 catches for 363 yards and 5 TDs. RB Conner Noah has rushed for 817 yards and 10 TDs. Auburn Riverside won the North Puget Sound League’s White Division, pairing the league’s top 3A programs with the weaker 4A ones. QB Payton Accetturo has passed for 1,549 yards in seven games, with 20 touchdowns. Andrew Butler has 31 catches for 366 yards and three TD, and Jace Villers has 23 catches for 457 yards and 6 TDs. Thaddeus Umi-Tuato’o is the Ravens leading rusher with 830 yards and 10 TDs.

2 DAYS AGO