Martinez: Getting back to normal in sports

By Tim Martinez
Columbian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think for the past 20 months, most of us have been waiting for “normal” or anything close to it. And in the world of high school sports, it starting to feel a little bit closer to normal. There are state championships again — last weekend for slowpitch softball...

www.columbian.com

saturdaydownsouth.com

College football coach getting called out for hitting player in facemask

Washington and Oregon are in a tight battle on Saturday night in Seattle. At halftime, the No. 4 Ducks only lead the unranked Huskies 10-9. Tensions are high in the rivalry game, though, and that was evident after a sideline incident between players. As you can see below, Washington coach...
SEATTLE, WA
Appeal-Democrat

Lindhurst gets back in the game

The Lindhurst High football team was back on the gridiron for the first time since its Oct. 8 second-half forfeit to host West Valley on senior night Thursday at Dean Miller Stadium in Olivehurst. Blazers head coach Hark Dulai admitted that it has been a rough year with injuries and...
OLIVEHURST, CA
Pantagraph

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

Illinois State in MVC Championships at Weibring Golf Club, 1 p.m. Class 7A playoffs: Blue Island Eisenhower at Normal Community, 6:30 p.m.; Class 6A playoffs: Normal West at Washington, 7 p.m. SOCCER. High school boys. Class 1A State Tournament at East Peoria: Timothy Christian vs. Wheaton Academy, 5 p.m.; Central...
ILLINOIS STATE
yourgv.com

Comets get back on track

The Halifax County High School Comets traveled to Patrick County on Friday and got back to their winning ways winning with a final score of 41-32. The Comets were forced to play without some key pieces of their offense and defense including their quarterback Dakii Chandler and their defensive end Zackarich Carter.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
Post-Journal

Churnac Excited For Things To Get Back To Normal

Things will look to get back to normal for the Jamestown Community College men’s basketball team after playing in a COVID-19-shortened season during the 2020-21. Head Coach Xavier Churnac, entering his third season at the helm, is happy to get back to a regular routine when it comes to a schedule. He is also excited with the group of student-athletes who he brought in to help compete for a Region 3 championship.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Columbian

La Center answers Elma’s challenge to reach 1A district final

LA CENTER — Few opponents had put the La Center girls soccer team into uncomfortable positions this season. Thursday’s 1A district semifinal game against Elma was quite a stress test. Elma forced a tie in the waning seconds of regulation when Janessa Sample fired a straight-on, long-range shot that slipped...
Columbian

Undefeated Clark women’s soccer team has bonded into a powerhouse

On a recent afternoon inside a classroom at the O’Connell Sports Center, the Clark College women’s soccer team has gathered to watch a game that will determine who the Penguins face in the playoffs. While Clark last played one week prior, Spokane and Skagit Valley do not have the same...
Columbian

Week 10 football playoff preview: Kelso vs. Auburn Riverside

Kelso (7-2) vs. Auburn Riverside (7-0) Last week: Kelso beat Battle Ground 49-6; Auburn Riverside was idle. Game notes: Kelso’s two losses came to 3A Greater St. Helens League champion Mountain View (20-17) and to Skyview, a 4A playoff team. The Hilanders rolled over the other three 3A GSHL rivals by an average margin of 44-10. QB Hunter Letteer has passed for 1,448 yards and 19 TDs. Zeke Smith has 20 catches for 467 yards and 6 TDs, and Colby Cooper has 36 catches for 363 yards and 5 TDs. RB Conner Noah has rushed for 817 yards and 10 TDs. Auburn Riverside won the North Puget Sound League’s White Division, pairing the league’s top 3A programs with the weaker 4A ones. QB Payton Accetturo has passed for 1,549 yards in seven games, with 20 touchdowns. Andrew Butler has 31 catches for 366 yards and three TD, and Jace Villers has 23 catches for 457 yards and 6 TDs. Thaddeus Umi-Tuato’o is the Ravens leading rusher with 830 yards and 10 TDs.
Columbian

Prep roundup: Camas soccer rolls to title

The Camas girls soccer team beat Olympia 3-1 in the District 3/4 championship match on Thursday in Olympia. Maddie Johnson and Lily Loughney scored first-half goals before Bella Burns put the Papermakers ahead 3-0 in the second half. Camas (18-0) heads into the Class 4A state playoffs having allowed just...
CAMAS, WA
Columbian

Week 10 football playoff preview: Mark Morris vs. W.F. West

Mark Morris (5-4) vs. W.F. West (7-2) Where: Bearcat Stadium, W.F. West HS, 342 SW 16th St., Chehalis. Broadcast info: Online stream at NFHS Network (subscription required) Last week: Mark Morris beat R.A. Long 48-7; W.F. West beat Black Hills 35-0. Last meeting: Mark Morris 35, W.F. West 14, Nov....
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Columbian

Week 10 football playoff preview: Seattle Prep vs. Mountain View

Seattle Prep (5-4) vs. Mountain View (7-2) Where: McKenzie Stadium, 2205 NE 138th Ave., Vancouver. Last week: Seattle Prep beat Roosevelt 51-31; Mountain View beat Evergreen 38-7. Last meeting: Mountain View 55, Seattle Prep 0, Nov. 15, 2013. Game notes: Seattle Prep was 3-4 in the 3A Metro League. The...
VANCOUVER, WA
Columbian

Camas advances to 4A state football playoffs

CAMAS — Officially, the Camas Papermakers are, in fact, still the defending Class 4A state champions. No playoffs during the spring’s COVID-condensed season means they are in title defense from their undefeated 2019 championship run. And what better way to get the defense going than a 57-20 home victory over...
CAMAS, WA
Columbian

Week 10 football playoff preview: Aberdeen vs. Ridgefield

Aberdeen (5-3) vs. Ridgefield (9-0) Where: Ridgefield HS, 2630 Hillhurst Rd., Ridgefield. Broadcast info: Online stream on N2 Media Facebook page. Last week: Aberdeen beat Shelton 16-14; Ridgefield beat Woodland 40-14. Last meeting: Ridgefield 49, Aberdeen 6, Nov. 9, 2019. Game notes: Aberdeen earned the No. 4 seed from the...
Columbian

Defense steps up for Ridgefield in 28-0 playoff win over Aberdeen

RIDGEFIELD — The bad news for the Ridgefield football team Saturday is the Spudders didn’t play their best offensive game. The good news was they didn’t need to with the way the defense performed. Ridgefield’s defense recorded its fourth shutout of the year, seventh since last season, as the Spudders...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Columbian

High school scoreboard, results from Nov. 6

Kamiak 0 7 0 0— 7 Skyview 7 14 0 0—28 S — Gabe Martin 67 run (Fedya Henrichs-Taraskenov kick) K — Wesley Garrett 11 run (AJ Winsor kick) S — Teddy Beaver 34 pass from Niko Arriola (Henrichs-Taraskenov kick) S — Tanner Beaman 15 pass from Arriola (Henrichs-Taraskenov kick)
HIGH SCHOOL
Columbian

La Center gives its all in 42-20 playoff loss to Montesano

WOODLAND – The season ended earlier than La Center hoped on Friday night. But coach John Lambert said his Wildcats gave everything they had and a little more. “We had a freshman last week on Thursday got the tip of his finger cut off somehow,” Lambert said. “But he still played the next day. And this is a freshman. He put a big thing on it. That kind of stuff, it just makes you feel proud.”
LA CENTER, WA
Columbian

Leone, Seton Catholic stride to state cross country titles

PASCO – Last spring, as COVID wreaked havoc on both school and sports, the Seton Catholic girls cross country team laid claim to a virtual state championship. Saturday, the Cougars made the virtual a reality. In the first WIAA state championship event since March 2020, Seton Catholic earned the first...
PASCO, WA

