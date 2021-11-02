Martinez: Getting back to normal in sports

I think for the past 20 months, most of us have been waiting for “normal” or anything close to it. And in the world of high school sports, it starting to feel a little bit closer to normal. There are state championships again — last weekend for slowpitch softball...
Washington and Oregon are in a tight battle on Saturday night in Seattle. At halftime, the No. 4 Ducks only lead the unranked Huskies 10-9. Tensions are high in the rivalry game, though, and that was evident after a sideline incident between players. As you can see below, Washington coach...
The Lindhurst High football team was back on the gridiron for the first time since its Oct. 8 second-half forfeit to host West Valley on senior night Thursday at Dean Miller Stadium in Olivehurst. Blazers head coach Hark Dulai admitted that it has been a rough year with injuries and...
Illinois State in MVC Championships at Weibring Golf Club, 1 p.m. Class 7A playoffs: Blue Island Eisenhower at Normal Community, 6:30 p.m.; Class 6A playoffs: Normal West at Washington, 7 p.m. SOCCER. High school boys. Class 1A State Tournament at East Peoria: Timothy Christian vs. Wheaton Academy, 5 p.m.; Central...
The Halifax County High School Comets traveled to Patrick County on Friday and got back to their winning ways winning with a final score of 41-32. The Comets were forced to play without some key pieces of their offense and defense including their quarterback Dakii Chandler and their defensive end Zackarich Carter.
On a Zoom call in March, after Tennessee basketball’s disappointing season came to a disappointing end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Rick Barnes boiled down the months-long frustration to one thing. “If you look at our team all year, it was the inconsistency,” he said after his...
Editor’s note: This is an opinion column. By Bobby Mathews, sports editor What Clay-Chalkville has done this season is absolutely remarkable. Last night the No. 1-ranked Cougars completed an undefeated regular season, and they did it in style by defeating 7A playoff team Oak Mountain, 48-0. Clay-Chalkville has played lights out all season, and they’ll […]
Things will look to get back to normal for the Jamestown Community College men’s basketball team after playing in a COVID-19-shortened season during the 2020-21. Head Coach Xavier Churnac, entering his third season at the helm, is happy to get back to a regular routine when it comes to a schedule. He is also excited with the group of student-athletes who he brought in to help compete for a Region 3 championship.
LA CENTER — Few opponents had put the La Center girls soccer team into uncomfortable positions this season. Thursday’s 1A district semifinal game against Elma was quite a stress test. Elma forced a tie in the waning seconds of regulation when Janessa Sample fired a straight-on, long-range shot that slipped...
On a recent afternoon inside a classroom at the O’Connell Sports Center, the Clark College women’s soccer team has gathered to watch a game that will determine who the Penguins face in the playoffs. While Clark last played one week prior, Spokane and Skagit Valley do not have the same...
Kelso (7-2) vs. Auburn Riverside (7-0) Last week: Kelso beat Battle Ground 49-6; Auburn Riverside was idle. Game notes: Kelso’s two losses came to 3A Greater St. Helens League champion Mountain View (20-17) and to Skyview, a 4A playoff team. The Hilanders rolled over the other three 3A GSHL rivals by an average margin of 44-10. QB Hunter Letteer has passed for 1,448 yards and 19 TDs. Zeke Smith has 20 catches for 467 yards and 6 TDs, and Colby Cooper has 36 catches for 363 yards and 5 TDs. RB Conner Noah has rushed for 817 yards and 10 TDs. Auburn Riverside won the North Puget Sound League’s White Division, pairing the league’s top 3A programs with the weaker 4A ones. QB Payton Accetturo has passed for 1,549 yards in seven games, with 20 touchdowns. Andrew Butler has 31 catches for 366 yards and three TD, and Jace Villers has 23 catches for 457 yards and 6 TDs. Thaddeus Umi-Tuato’o is the Ravens leading rusher with 830 yards and 10 TDs.
The Camas girls soccer team beat Olympia 3-1 in the District 3/4 championship match on Thursday in Olympia. Maddie Johnson and Lily Loughney scored first-half goals before Bella Burns put the Papermakers ahead 3-0 in the second half. Camas (18-0) heads into the Class 4A state playoffs having allowed just...
Mark Morris (5-4) vs. W.F. West (7-2) Where: Bearcat Stadium, W.F. West HS, 342 SW 16th St., Chehalis. Broadcast info: Online stream at NFHS Network (subscription required) Last week: Mark Morris beat R.A. Long 48-7; W.F. West beat Black Hills 35-0. Last meeting: Mark Morris 35, W.F. West 14, Nov....
Seattle Prep (5-4) vs. Mountain View (7-2) Where: McKenzie Stadium, 2205 NE 138th Ave., Vancouver. Last week: Seattle Prep beat Roosevelt 51-31; Mountain View beat Evergreen 38-7. Last meeting: Mountain View 55, Seattle Prep 0, Nov. 15, 2013. Game notes: Seattle Prep was 3-4 in the 3A Metro League. The...
CAMAS — Officially, the Camas Papermakers are, in fact, still the defending Class 4A state champions. No playoffs during the spring’s COVID-condensed season means they are in title defense from their undefeated 2019 championship run. And what better way to get the defense going than a 57-20 home victory over...
With the WIAA seeding committees set to meet Sunday to set the brackets for the state football playoffs, I thought it would be good to take one last look at the cumulative rankings of five diffent ranking systems. By and large, most rankings (Associated Press, Scorebook Live, Cascadia Preps and...
RIDGEFIELD — The bad news for the Ridgefield football team Saturday is the Spudders didn’t play their best offensive game. The good news was they didn’t need to with the way the defense performed. Ridgefield’s defense recorded its fourth shutout of the year, seventh since last season, as the Spudders...
Kamiak 0 7 0 0— 7 Skyview 7 14 0 0—28 S — Gabe Martin 67 run (Fedya Henrichs-Taraskenov kick) K — Wesley Garrett 11 run (AJ Winsor kick) S — Teddy Beaver 34 pass from Niko Arriola (Henrichs-Taraskenov kick) S — Tanner Beaman 15 pass from Arriola (Henrichs-Taraskenov kick)
WOODLAND – The season ended earlier than La Center hoped on Friday night. But coach John Lambert said his Wildcats gave everything they had and a little more. “We had a freshman last week on Thursday got the tip of his finger cut off somehow,” Lambert said. “But he still played the next day. And this is a freshman. He put a big thing on it. That kind of stuff, it just makes you feel proud.”
PASCO – Last spring, as COVID wreaked havoc on both school and sports, the Seton Catholic girls cross country team laid claim to a virtual state championship. Saturday, the Cougars made the virtual a reality. In the first WIAA state championship event since March 2020, Seton Catholic earned the first...
