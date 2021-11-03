CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State, Big Sky teams reflect on recruiting during pandemic

By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor
 10 days ago
Montana State head coach Brent Vigen gestures to his team during a game against Cal Poly on Oct. 9 at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America

No trips to high schools, no unofficial visits and no camp sessions. Then Wyoming’s offensive coordinator, Brent Vigen was forced to find new ways to recruit prospects.

Vigen was the lead recruiter for one player out of Logan, Utah. The first time Vigen saw him in person was on the opposing sideline, when he made his head coaching debut for Montana State after swapping jobs in February.

From March 2020 to last June, the NCAA implemented a recruiting dead period. Since June 1, athletes could once again officially or unofficially visit a school in person. Programs also began hosting camps again, which has been a major recruiting tool for MSU in the past.

Former MSU head coach Jeff Choate said during the Bobcats’ signing day last December they added many in-state players in part because of those recruiting restrictions.

Programs may continue to recruit as they have before. Some Big Sky coaches said in July the coronavirus pandemic may have changed how they recruit forever for the better. Others claimed their efforts to find impact players weren’t hampered at all.

“It was challenging,” Vigen said. “Hopefully those days are past where it’s so much sight unseen. I do think it grew our ability to utilize FaceTime and Zoom, which I think is a positive especially in this day and age, but at the same time being in person with someone is ultimately the best.”

Countless college signees were forced to pick their schools without ever having seen their future campus in person. Coaches, including those in the Big Sky, needed to adapt and navigate the challenges via virtual means.

Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor saw one of his freshmen offensive linemen in person for the first time in July. Taylor was impressed by his stature, which was a relief considering it was difficult to discern a player’s build over a video call.

When Northern Arizona head coach Chris Ball and his staff began to see players in person again, they wondered if the athletes would look like they did on their screens. They sometimes received blurry photos of players showcasing their measurables, and that’s all they would have to lean on.

“We were holding our breath,” Ball said. “This guy is supposed to be 6-5. If he shows up at 6-foot, all hell’s gonna break loose. So you’re always nervous about that.”

Ball ultimately realized virtual recruiting was the best the Lumberjacks could do. Thus, they adapted.

They ironed out a plan, how each prospect spoke with a coach which recruited that respective region and how NAU coaches would talk with that player depending on the position. Then they would give campus and facility virtual tours and set up online meetings with NAU’s academic coordinator and strength coach.

According to 247 Sports, Northern Arizona had the second-best recruiting class among FCS programs. But Ball admitted that won’t mean anything until those new Lumberjacks perform.

“Talent is what gets the relationship started,” Ball said before listing his priorities. “Character, smart, work ethic and mental toughness, and the only way we can find out those four is by communicating. So Zoomed a hell of a lot.”

High school athletes, though, are universally more accustomed to conversing via virtual means anyway. Portland State head coach Bruce Barnum said he lets other people on his staff take care of social media. He called it “a world I don’t even know.”

Vigen said MSU’s bye last week was the first time many of the coaches were in high schools since January 2020. They make those trips to see everything beyond film, like a player’s work ethic and dedication to studies.

“Those are the types of things, the intangibles that you can’t pick up on video,” Vigen said. “We can watch video, whether that’s highlights or games and fall in love with the guy, but if all the other stuff doesn’t add up, then it’s not our type of guy. So that’s what you’re trying to do by getting in person.”

Taylor’s eyes were strained by how much film he watched. But he said watching a player in person provides insight video can’t.

Taylor, a former New York Jets quarterback, said he looks for potential passers to possess a good release, accuracy, power and the ability to get rid of the ball in a short amount of time and in confined spaces. He can’t always tell how good a throw is on film, but he can decide if a quarterback has a good release after three passes in person.

“You can see anticipation, you can kind of figure out decision making, you look and see how they’re being coached. And then the release though, can you live with it?” Taylor said. “If he’s got a funky release with a low elbow and it comes out weird in a way that you’re not going to be happy with, then you probably shouldn’t recruit him.

“It’s not the end all, but you’ve got to have some ways to discern large amounts of quarterbacks in a short amount of time. Because time, you only have so much of it.”

Coaches relied heavily on past relationships with high school coaches. UC Davis head coach Dan Hawkins believes the quality of education there helped him as well.

In fact, he thought the dead period may have simplified recruiting.

“You can’t change the town, the weather, the distance from home, and guys in a normal year forget that,” Hawkins said. “They get caught up in the smoke and mirrors and all the hype.”

Weber State head coach Jay Hill feels the Wildcats had their best recruiting class. Because they were limited on the number of players they could pick up, they honed in their focus and believe they added standout talent.

Hill lauded his staff for establishing trust with players and showcasing Weber State, though it was through virtual means.

“It’s just like anything else,” Hill said. “You figure out a way to get it done.”

Weber State head coach Jay Hill hoists the trophy after a win over Idaho State for a share of the Big Sky title Nov. 18, 2017, in Ogden, Utah. AP

The past year and a half may have lasting impacts on how coaches recruit. Hawkins said his assistants enjoyed not having to travel. Ball noted NAU didn’t have in-person position or team meetings during the spring season, which helped the program become more efficient. Taylor said his staff realized flying across the country wasn’t necessary to have a conversation.

But where does travel become important? A player may not take one school as seriously if a coach doesn’t make that trip. Still, Taylor said players appeared comfortable chatting virtually.

“I was able to talk to a couple recruits and then go have dinner with my family,” Taylor said. “Who would have thought that before? We didn’t think it was even possible.

“It’s never going to be quite the same as human interaction face to face, but it’s a pretty good alternative.”

While the NCAA’s year-long dead period may be over, challenges remain as a result of it. Vigen said the Bobcats will need to weigh how many they can sign with more sixth-year players on the team. Those in 2020 were granted an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

Recruiting in Bozeman may be tough on its own with increasing living costs. Vigen said MSU tries to offset that as much as possible within NCAA rules.

“We have an awesome opportunity to sell on all levels. Montana State is flourishing, growing, is a great place to get an education. Our football program is doing things both on and off the field and is showing tremendous progress,” Vigen said. “I like where we’re positioned not only in our region but in our conference, and I think we’ve got a few spots left this year. I think we’re on the right track, but generally how you finish off the recruiting class is really the telling sign of how we do.”

Recruiting, Taylor said, is often a journey into unknown territory with every player. It was even more so because of COVID-19.

“And people mess it up all the time, really smart people,” Taylor said with a smile. “It is not an exact science.”

