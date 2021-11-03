CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Mayor Brown declares re-election, Walton refuses to concede

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, a Democrat who mounted a rare write-in campaign after losing his party's nomination to a socialist candidate in a shocking upset earlier this year, declared his re-election victory on Tuesday but his opponent India Walton refused to concede.

Brown declared victory, claiming a fifth four-year term, and thanked his supporters after local media reported Walton had won 41% of the vote while 59% of the votes were for "write-in."

The write-in votes, however, will still need to be checked to confirm that Brown's name has been indicated.

"At the very beginning, they said we couldn't win, it was impossible to win as a write-in. But you can't ever count a Buffalonian out," Brown said to applause from his supporters.

Community activist India Walton looks on as she campaigns to replace four-term Mayor Byron Brown, in Buffalo, New York, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario/Files

Walton, however, was not ready to concede.

"This is definitely not a concession speech," local TV station WIVB quoted Walton as saying, adding that she said it was still unclear who the "write-ins" were.

Asked by WIVB if he thought the number of write-in votes for Brown was greater than the number of votes for Walton, Brown answered: "That is correct."

Walton, a democratic socialist, community activist and nurse, made national headlines when she won the Democratic primary in June over Brown, who has served as the first African-American mayor of New York state's second-largest city since 2005.

But with no Republican on the ballot, Brown, 63, campaigned as a moderate alternative to the 39-year-old Walton, urging voters to write his name on their ballots.

Virgil Walker
8d ago

I say we find all India's supporters and put them all in Re-Educational camps. Anyone is supports socialism is a communist, they don't belong in our country.

Scotty P
8d ago

not one time in the history of civilization was did socialism succeed. it ends societies every single time. she should go hang out with Bernie

Teresa Stark Riordan
8d ago

This is a woman that couldn’t keep a job or handle her own personal business…. Thank God the people saw that

