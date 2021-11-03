Connor Bazelak alludes defender

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is out for Saturday's game against No. 1 Georgia after suffering an injury last week against Vanderbilt, sources told ESPN on Friday. Bazelak has started all eight games this season for the Tigers and passed for 2,138 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions. The redshirt sophomore left the 37-28 win over Vanderbilt midway through the fourth quarter last week. Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said afterward that Bazelak suffered a soft-tissue injury and his status would be evaluated going forward.

