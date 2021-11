The U.K. FinTech Finastra is working with the IT services firm Hexaware to provide managed services for Finastra’s cloud-based payment solutions. “The move helps Hexaware customers in Germany, Belgium, the U.K. and Ireland take ownership of their payment infrastructure,” the two companies said in a news release on Wednesday (Nov. 10). “The partnership brings together the companies' industry-leading payments and integration experience to provide mid-sized banks with an end-to-end Payments as a Service (PaaS) offering, which helps them remain competitive while mitigating operational costs.”

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO