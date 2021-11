The Onondaga County Conservative Party wants to replace Rep. John Katko with one Timothy Ko, according to Tuesday’s Post-Standard (”Trump supporter to launch GOP primary campaign against Rep. John Katko,” Nov. 8,2021). Ko claims that Katko isn’t “serving the people.” His reasons? Katko voted to prohibit discrimination against American citizens. He voted to give working people greater opportunity to negotiate wages, benefits and working conditions. He had the courage to vote to impeach an out-of-control politician for inciting an insurrection against our democratic institutions. His overall congressional record is solidly conservative. So how is he not “serving the people?”

