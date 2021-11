Detroit voters approved a ballot initiative to widely decriminalize psychedelics, making it the latest in a growing number of jurisdictions to enact the reform. Unofficial results on Tuesday evening showed the measure, which states that the city will “decriminalize to the fullest extent permitted under Michigan law the personal possession and therapeutic use of Entheogenic Plants by adults,” leading by a margin of 61 percent to 39 percent, with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

