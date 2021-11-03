Peggy Chase wins 5th term in Onondaga County Legislature

Want to be in a movie? A casting call is seeking actors for an upcoming “Untitled Rust Belt” feature film in Syracuse. Casting Double, a New York City-based casting agency, says casting directors are scouting the Syracuse area this week and looking for potential actors to fill roles. They’ll be “street casting” at a variety of local events and locations, but are also inviting people to submit online applications for specific roles (see below).

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO