Onondaga County, NY

Peggy Chase wins 5th term in Onondaga County Legislature

By Rick Moriarty
Syracuse.com
 9 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Democrat Peggy Chase won a 5th term in the Onondaga County Legislature on Tuesday, turning back a challenge from Republican Stephen...

SYRACUSE, NY
