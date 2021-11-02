CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Poet’s Corner

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 5 days ago

Michael Oliveira has lived and worked on Martha’s Vineyard for...

www.mvtimes.com

stpetecatalyst.com

Poet Maureen McDole enjoys life’s ‘Feast’

It was about three years ago when Ray Hinst, owner of Haslam’s Books, told Maureen McDole upfront he wasn’t a fan of poetry, but because she was local agreed to stock her two books anyway. Weeks later, Hinst confessed to her that he’d picked them up and read them, and she’d made a convert out of him. He liked her poetry.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wwno.org

For poet Sonia Sanchez — at age 87 — there's more work to be done

Maya Angelou once called the poet Sonia Sanchez "a lion in literature's forest. When she writes she roars, and when she sleeps other creatures walk gingerly." For over 60 years, Sanchez has helped redefine the landscape of American politics and literature. As a leading figure in the 1960s Black Arts movement and one of the first people to set up a Black Studies program at an American university, Sanchez's life and work have established her as one of the greats in American poetry.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mountain Democrat

Order poet laureate’s new collection

El Dorado County Poet Laureate Lara Gularte announces her new poetry collection from Finishing Line Press, titled “Fourth World Woman.” The book is in pre-orders at this time and will be sent Jan. 28, 2022. Reserve a copy at finishinglinepress.com/product/fourth-world-woman-by-lara-gularte. “[It] is both a wild read and a surrealistic delight....
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Shawnee News-Star

Minister's Corner: Pray each day

Rev. Ray Belford, Senior Pastor First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Are any among you suffering? They should pray. Are any cheerful? They should sing songs of praise. Are any among you sick? They should call for the elders of the church and have them pray over them, anointing them with oil in the name of the Lord. The prayer of faith will save the sick, and the Lord will raise them up; and anyone who has committed sins will be forgiven. Therefore confess your sins to one another, and pray for one another, so that you may be healed. The prayer of the righteous is powerful and effective. James 5:13-16 (NRSV)
RELIGION
moabsunnews.com

Cosmo’s Corner: Let’s get creative

Well hello there! It’s me again: Cosmo the Library Cat with a hot tip for bored teens and tweens! When I get bored, I just take a nap or knock something off a table to amuse myself watching the humans scramble for it, but I do not advise this course of action for you. (Well, naps are always a good idea!) Sometimes, you just need something creative to do with your paws. Ahem, I mean hands. Fortunately, Grand County Public Library Teen/Tween Librarian Christina has been putting together super cool Take and Make Bags for older kids. In November, she’s putting together two different kits: Starting on Nov. 8, you can come to Grand County Public Library and pick up Fall Friendship Crafts: Beads and Things to make friendship pins and bracelets. Two weeks later, starting on Nov. 22, you can get a Sticker Down and Chill: Sticker-by-Numbers Mosaic Kit. Christina will continue to have awesome new Take and Makes available every month, but they’re very popular and often disappear quickly, so don’t wait too long to pick yours up! See you in the library, friends!
GRAND COUNTY, UT
Martha's Vineyard Times

New York School poets come to Chilmark

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the Chilmark library hosts “The New York Poets with Jill Jupen” at 4 pm. The New York School of poetry began around 1960 in New York City and included poets such as John Ashbury, Kenneth Koch, and Frank O’Hara. The library’s press release says: “Heavily influenced by surrealism and modernism, the poetry of the New York School was serious but also ironic, and incorporated an urban sensibility into much of their work.” Join M.V. Poet Laureate Jill Jupen as she delves into this extraordinary movement in the poetry world.
CHILMARK, MA
williamsrecord.com

Chaplains’ Corner: Giving space for pain’s reverberations

Each morning before I leave for work, I take my dogs Ruby and Birch for a walk in the field behind our house. We’re fortunate to have some space, and I usually let them go off-leash for about 15 minutes to do their business before calling them back. While Birch...
RELIGION
richmondmagazine.com

Grover’s Corners Comes to Ashland

Ashland sounds a lot like Grover’s Corners. Louise Keeton reflects on a rehearsal for The Whistle Stop Theatre Company's production of “Our Town,” a scene where the stage manager describes the environment of Grover’s Corners and mentions train whistles. Director Matt Bloch asked about a special effect for train whistles, “and the Ashlanders in the cast chuckled,” Keeton says. Railway tracks run through the middle of the place, and during the process, trains came by, and likely will also make themselves known during the three performances, 7 p.m Nov. 3, 7 p.m. Nov. 12 and 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the restored Ashland Theatre. The show run coincides with the town's annual “Light up the Tracks” event.
ASHLAND, VA
ospreyobserver.com

Pastor’s Corner With Jomo Cousins, PhD: Character

33 Don’t be fooled by those who say such things, for “bad company corrupts good character.”. One of the keys to success in life and business is being part of the right environment. With the right environment and a good reputation, opportunities will present themselves. Our reputation is what people say about us; our character is what God knows about us. Our gifts get us in the door, but our character keeps us there.
RELIGION
Martha's Vineyard Times

Pianist David Stanwood at the West Tisbury library

The West Tisbury library offers a live, in-person performance by pianist David Stanwood on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 4 pm. Join them for a late afternoon of “gentle piano improvisations and calming musical reflections inspired by memories of loved ones,” a release from the library says. Stanwood is described as...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Limited editions

Are you a major bookworm? Do you have some old books stashed away on your shelf that might be valuable? Kenneth Gloss, proprietor of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in Boston’s Downtown Crossing section, will give a virtual presentation via Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 6 pm, on behalf of the Vineyard Haven library. Gloss will share the history of his book shop, and will be available for free verbal appraisals. For more information, email amcdonough@clamsnet.org, or call 508-696-4211.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
southernthing.com

Finding Edgar Allan Poe's sunny side on Sullivan's Island

The wooden, Bahama-style shutters are pushed up at precisely 11 a.m. There is now access to the bar, half indoors, half outdoors, so customers can choose to sit in the air-conditioned interior or straddle stools on a homey porch heated by the island sun. We choose to sit outside and watch the people who are visiting Sullivan's Island in mid-October, when fall temperatures are still hot enough to sorely test your deodorant.
LIFESTYLE
kcrw.com

Racism and the Great White Outdoors

Since the 19th century, the modern environmental and conservation movement has been dominated by white people: John Muir, Henry David Thoreau, and John James Audubon helped thrust the movement into public consciousness, but their notoriety also carries with it a legacy of racism and slavery. On this week’s Life Examined,...
ADVOCACY
Tulsa World

Pastor’s Corner: Become a gifted listener for others

Almost the entirety of my professional life has been dedicated to communication — both with groups and individuals. As a pastor, I have preached hundreds of sermons and taught even more Bible study and Sunday school lessons. As a professor, I have lectured to undergraduate and graduate students in colleges, seminaries and universities. As a speaker, I have spoken to small gatherings as well as large groups of hundreds and even thousands of people.
RELIGION
Literary Hub

“The King of Poets.” On Baudelaire’s Les Fleurs du Mal

For tens of thousands of years, human beings have been using fictional devices to shape their worlds and communicate with one another. Four thousand years ago they began writing down these stories, and a great flourishing of human achievement began. We know it today as literature, a term broad enough to encompass everything from ancient epic poetry to contemporary novels. How did literature develop? What forms has it taken? And what can we learn from engaging with these works today? Hosted by Jacke Wilson, an amateur scholar with a lifelong passion for literature, The History of Literature takes a fresh look at some of the most compelling examples of creative genius the world has ever known.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cosmos

A science poet’s guide to the galaxy – Light

When it comes to complex physics, how do you communicate? Through poetry, of course. Cosmos spoke to Rachel Rayner, Science Explainer about the photon, bringing attention to the many colours of our universe and the need for robust, poetic science communication. Read science facts, not fiction... There’s never been a...
ASTRONOMY

