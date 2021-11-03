Admission to Battle of the Bluefields men's and women's hoops games limited to family members

BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield State’s new men’s head basketball coach Devin Hoehn and his new-look Big Blues team will debut at Bluefield University’s Dome Gymnasium on Friday evening.

Only a a chosen few will get to see it live, however.

According to Bluefield University officials, only relatives on the pass list of participating players will be admitted to the Dome Gymnasium for Thursday men’s and women’s doubleheaders.

The men’s and women’s twinbill will also be the debut of Bluefield State’s new women’s head basketball coach, Paul Davis, who was hired when previous head coach Ryan Bailey assumed an administrative position.

Both games should be viewable online via streaming, which can be obtained by referring to the Bluefield University athletics web site., which is located at bcrams.com