The LaMoure/Litchville-Marion football team is preparing for a historic matchup this Saturday but its game plan is the same as it has been the past nine weeks. "Our mentality is still one game at a time -- whoever our opponent is whether it's somebody we've faced in the years past or someone we've never faced before -- we are going to treat them the same," LLM head coach Andy DelaBarre said. "Grant County-Flasher has a longtime coach who gets his team prepared and they'll certainly have a good game plan, I know that."

MARION, ND ・ 13 DAYS AGO