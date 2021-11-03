Thousands of dollars of Halloween decorations reported stolen from Arvada home

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — At the corner of 76th and Harlan in Arvada, the Klein family’s Halloween display has become a staple in the community.

Dozens of inflatable decorations, some taller than 20 feet, greet passersby and trick-or-treaters every year.

“Every year we add new pieces,” Klein said. “We’re super proud of it.”

This year, they estimate close to 1,000 trick-or-treaters came to their door, where kids get candy, and adults get a shot of something a bit stronger.

“It’s fun,” Klein said. “And that’s what Halloween is all about.”

But when Klein was pulling out of her driveway for work Tuesday morning, she noticed something seemed off.

“I noticed our newest, biggest decoration was gone,” she said. “We realized it was gone, along with several others.”

They believe a group of adults spent more than an hour in their yard Monday night, quietly cutting the ties holding down the decorations, and stuffing them into two cars parked nearby.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s home reportedly caught a red truck making multiple passes by the home on Halloween, and again Monday evening.

“It just breaks my heart,” she said. “All I can think is, were they here on Halloween night? Did they shake my hand? Did they give me a hug and say thank you?”

The Klein family are still sorting through what was stolen and destroyed, but they believe it to be valued at more than $2,000.

One item, a large inflatable skull, is a bit of a collector’s item, according to Klein, and she’s hopeful someone will see it and recognize it as being stolen.

“I believe there were eight sold nationwide,” she said. “If you see that one, it’s mine.”

The couple also does an annual Christmas display, complete with an inflatable mailbox where kids can send (and receive) letters from Santa.

She’s asking whoever is responsible to return the items, no questions asked. Anyone with information can also call Arvada Police.

“It’s not about me or my husband, it’s about what it does for our neighborhood, and our community,” she said. “That’s all that it’s about.”

