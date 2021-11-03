CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Dierking and Mills elected to Storm Lake school board

By jake@stormlake.com
Storm Lake Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErika Dierking has retained her seat the on the Storm Lake School Board and...

www.stormlake.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison with hard labor after finding him guilty on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar,...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Elections
Storm Lake, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Storm Lake, IA
CNN

Mark Meadows did not appear for deposition with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows did not appear for a deposition on Friday in front of the House select committee investigating January 6, sources familiar with the investigation tell CNN. setting up a potential showdown that could lead to the panel beginning a criminal referral process against him.
POTUS
The Hill

Biden expected to announce Califf as FDA pick on Friday

President Biden is expected on Friday to announce the nomination of Robert Califf to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Califf would return for a second stint atop the agency if confirmed, a source familiar with the decision confirmed to The Hill. Under federal law, Biden faced a Monday...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Americans quit their jobs at record pace for 2nd month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans quit their jobs at a record pace for the second straight month in September, while businesses and other employers posted a near-record number of available jobs. The Labor Department said Friday that 4.4 million people quit their jobs that month, or about 3% of the nation’s...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy