Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second, improved contract

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A majority of Deere & Co’s striking workers have voted to reject a second...

Rolling Stone

‘A Way of Life Is At Stake.’ Striking John Deere Workers Defy the Company, and Their Union, to Tell Their Stories

It’s an October Saturday in Iowa and the farmers ride green machines. Some wear headphones as they tend the land between the towns of What Cheer and Ottumwa. The Hawkeyes are playing the Badgers, a game that can’t be missed, but, still, there’s work to be done and only so much daylight. I’m on State Route 21, the sun is shining, and a gentle autumn wind blows through my open window. It is hard not to be sentimental about America the beautiful. But it doesn’t take long for that sentimentality to morph into defiance. About 45 minutes later, I pull into...
AGRICULTURE
Fewer U.S. workers sidelined as Delta cases began to fall, survey shows

(Reuters) – The number of U.S. workers unable to work at some point over the previous four weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic dropped by more than a million in October, while fewer people reported not looking for jobs because of those health concerns as cases began to fall, a Labor Department survey showed on Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawsuit: Pizza-delivery workers’ net wages total 35 cents an hour in Iowa

A lawsuit alleges that by shortchanging its Iowa delivery drivers on mileage reimbursement, Domino’s Pizza is effectively paying those workers 35 cents an hour. Alexia Stevens, a former Domino’s driver who worked for two years in North Liberty, is suing Pizza Brake Inc., a company that does business throughout Iowa as Domino’s Pizza. The lawsuit […] The post Lawsuit: Pizza-delivery workers’ net wages total 35 cents an hour in Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Deere union workers reject labor agreement, extending strike

Members of the United Auto Workers union rejected a deal with Deere & Co., extending a nearly three-week-long strike and illustrating the growing willingness of U.S. workers to hold out for better terms. The second rejected deal offered substantial improvements over one that workers turned down before going on strike,...
LABOR ISSUES
KTLA

U.S. employers shrugged off COVID-19 and stepped up hiring, labor department report shows

America’s employers accelerated their hiring last month, adding a solid 531,000 jobs, the most since July and a sign that the recovery from the pandemic recession is overcoming a virus-induced slowdown. Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell to 4.6% last month from 4.8% in September. That is a comparatively low […]
BUSINESS
GM to extend Chevrolet Bolt plant shutdown by three weeks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors Co confirmed Friday it will again halt production at its Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, which makes the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, for three more weeks. The largest U.S. automaker in August widened its recall of the Bolt to more than 140,000 vehicles to replace...
CARS
WREG

US hiring rebounded in October, 531,000 jobs added

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers stepped up their hiring in October, adding a solid 531,000 jobs, the most since July and a sign that the recovery from the pandemic recession is overcoming a virus-induced slowdown. Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell to 4.6% last month, from 4.8% in September. That […]
ECONOMY
CBS Philly

Transport Workers Union Local 234 Ratify 2-Year Contract With SEPTA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Transport Workers Union Local 234 announced on Saturday that they’ve ratified a two-year contract with SEPTA. The contract includes raises, pandemic hazard pay bonuses, and parental leave. The vote was 1,450 to 631. TWU voted on the deal Friday night. At the end of October, TWU and SEPTA reached an agreement to avoid a strike that would have shut down public transportation in Philadelphia. The deal includes wage increases of 3% each year and a hazard pay bonus of $1 for every hour worked between March 15, 2020 and March 15, 2021, which is a maximum of $2,200. SEPTA will also provide union workers parental leave provisions for up to two weeks for the first time and Juneteenth as a paid holiday. Other gains include adjustments to vacation quotas and attendance policies. SEPTA ridership is still at 47% of pre-pandemic levels with continued losses of $1 million. TWU Local 234 represents more than 5,000 workers at SEPTA
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help....
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
Business Insider

Private cleaning companies are turning down business and canceling regular customers because they don't have enough staff

Cleaning companies told Insider they're turning down business because they can't find enough staff. A Florida MaidPro franchisee said two of her long-term employees had left to work at Amazon. The cleaning industry has a reputation for low wages and poor benefits. Residential cleaning companies say they're having to turn...
SMALL BUSINESS
Washington Post

‘It’s a walkout!’

BRADFORD, Pa. — Dustin Snyder was tired of the low wages, the 60-hour workweeks and the impossible-to-please customers, and so in early September the assistant general manager at a McDonald’s here drafted a petition that laid bare months of building anger and frustration. “We are all leaving,” his petition threatened,...
MCDONALD, PA

