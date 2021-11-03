CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Right to eat, worship among measures weighed by US voters

By DAVID A. LIEB, PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press
Times Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood was faring well in Maine on Tuesday as election results showed voters backing...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Voters back rights for elderly visits, eating and clean air

New rights to gather in worship and visit loved ones in nursing homes won overwhelming approval in Texas as voters pushed back against pandemic restrictions enacted by some officials to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.
HEALTH
NECN

Maine Voters Say Yes to Right to Food, in First Across US

The right to food won rave reviews Tuesday from Maine voters, who passed the nation’s first guarantee for people to grow, harvest and eat according to their own wishes. The Maine ballot measure was one of several in states seeking to create new constitutional rights touching on an array of issues.
MAINE STATE
State
Maine State
Banks Post

Banks voters on track to approve police funding measure

Early results from Tuesday night's election showed that voters in Banks supported a measure to renew and increase its local operating levy for police services. According to the first batch of results released by the Oregon Secretary of State, which are considered unofficial until they have been certified, 62.01% were in favor of measure 34-306, compared to 37.99% who voted no.
BANKS, OR
cpr.org

Colorado mountain towns asked voters to weigh in on solving their housing woes. These are the measures that passed and failed

Roughly a dozen ballot initiatives across the state sought to deal with the lack of affordable housing. Most of them were in the state’s mountain towns, where housing costs are rising further out of reach for the people that actually work there. Many argue that growth in short-term rentals like Airbnb is making the situation worse.
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Voters to decide on trio of fiscal measures Tuesday

(The Center Square) - Colorado voters head to the polls Tuesday where they will decide on a trio of fiscal-related measures. The three statewide measures voters will decide on are all related to tax or fiscal policy, as required by the state constitution in odd-year elections. Amendment 78 asks voters...
RETAIL
Laredo Morning Times

Minneapolis voters reject measure to replace police department

MINNEAPOLIS -- Seventeen months after George Floyd's murder led to nationwide calls to abolish or defund the police, voters in the city where the movement began soundly rejected a proposal Tuesday to replace its troubled police department in an election likely to have national implications in the debate over policing and racial justice.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDBJ7.com

Richmond voters weigh in on casino referendum

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the polls opened on Tuesday for Election Day, thousands of Richmond residents made their voices heard with their ballots and weighed in on the city’s casino referendum. On the table is a proposal to build ONE Casino + Resort off Walmsley Boulevard in south Richmond....
RICHMOND, VA
julesburgadvocate.com

Voters Say “YES” to Sales Tax Measures

Fifty-three percent of Sedgwick County’s registered voters cast their ballots by 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Within 15 minutes of the poll closing, the election officials had tabulated the votes. Of the 1714 ballots mailed out countywide in early October 909 were returned. Not all ballots were the same. Twelve...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, CO
Times Daily

Disease center urges Germans to cancel or avoid big events

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's disease control center is calling for people to cancel or avoid large events and to reduce their contacts as the country's coronavirus infection rate hits the latest in a string of new highs.
