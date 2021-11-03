CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters reject Gainesville MS bond; ESD for Lake Kiowa

By MIKE EADS Editor
 9 days ago
MIKE EADS/meads@gainesvilleregister.com

Cooke County voters rejected bids to build a new, $70 million Gainesville Middle School and create property tax support for Indian Creek Volunteer Fire Department Tuesday.

Unofficial results were released by the Cooke County Clerk's office just after 9 p.m.

Gainesville Independent School District's proposal to replace the 60-year-plus-old Gainesville Junior High School with a new building failed over two-to-one, 484-1,097.

The ICVFD board's proposal to create an Emergency Services District (ESD) around and near Lake Kiowa also went down to defeat, 414-722.

Poll workers who streamed in and out of the clerk's office early Tuesday night reported steady activity for much of the day, but turnout numbers haven't been released. Read Friday's Register for a rundown of all of the results.

