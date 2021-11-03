CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leading law school seeks to remove genocidal founder's name

Times Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California Hastings College of the Law will work...

www.timesdaily.com

TheDailyBeast

Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
kymkemp.com

Prestigious San Franciso Law School Will Change Its Name After Recognizing Namesake’s Role in the State-Sponsored Native American Genocide in Round Valley

Mendocino County’s brutal history of Native American genocide has made recent national news as a prestigious, public law school in San Francisco known as the University of California, Hastings College of Law contends with the legacy of the school’s namesake, Serranus Hastings. Hastings was California’s Chief Justice of the Supreme...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

California law school, named for a man who funded the killing of Native Americans, moves to change its name

A San Francisco law school named for a man who orchestrated a massacre of Native Americans is moving to change its name. The University of California Hastings College of the Law does not have the power to change the name, which is written in state law. But the board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday to allow the dean to work with the Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom to introduce legislation required to do so.
Cleveland Jewish News

50 protesters seek Oberlin College professor’s removal

About 50 people gathered Nov. 2 outside Oberlin College’s Cox Administration Building to protest the employment of Mohammad Jafar Mahallati, a religion professor and the college’s Nancy Schrom Dye Chair in Middle East and North African Studies. The demonstrators called for the removal of Mahallati for his history as Iran’s...
Business Insider

A prominent California law school named after a US official who funded the forced removal and killings of Indigenous people wants to be renamed

The board of directors at the University of California Hastings College of the Law is seeking to change the school's name. The college's namesake is Serranus Hastings, a former attorney general who funded the indiscriminate killings of Indigenous people. The school is known for having propelled several noteworthy names into...
CBS San Francisco

Media Coverage Leads to Changing Name of UC Hastings College of Law

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Last week, the Board of Directors voted to change the name of the UC Hastings College of the Law. The man it was named for did things that were hardly laudable and there are those who are asking why it took so long. The school is named after Serranus Clinton Hastings, the first Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court. But he has another title as well: that of “mass murderer.” Hastings owned a cattle ranch in Round Valley in Mendocino County in the 1850’s and wanted land that the Yuki Indian Tribe was living on. So he...
