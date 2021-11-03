Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools Proposes School Bond Renewal

Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools proposal to renew a bond worth $13 million to fund building upgrades has passed 969 to 325. Upgrades would take place over the next four years.

The renewal will not cost taxpayers more as it is similar to the current bond that will expire soon. Taxpayers will be required to pay 21 cents per $1,000 in taxable property value, the first year, to pay back the bond. The renewed bond will expire in 18 years.

Money will go towards an addition to the middle-high school building as the district sees an increase in student enrollment.

“The preschool program has grown by leaps and bounds,” says Superintendent of Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools, Jeff Tousley in a statement on the school district website. “The 2021-2022 school year will see three full classrooms, which means the elementary building will soon be over capacity by two classrooms. The restructuring for future grade configurations has been under study, and the administrative team and FEAS Board of Education approved this restructuring plan of Preschool-5, Middle School 6-8, High School 9-12. The positive district growth presents a golden opportunity to rethink the structure and educational programming needs for our students.”

Other needs the school hopes to address are new school busses, roofing repairs, window replacements, lighting upgrades and technology upgrades.

