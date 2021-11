Every month, Chhaya Patil visits a doctor to hear the same advice. “Don’t overstress.”. After her twentieth visit since floods in Western India ravaged her mud house in August 2019, she had enough. Be it joint pain, dizziness, headache, or breathlessness, Patil now buys a few painkillers and rests for two hours before resuming her 16-hour workday as a farmworker. She knows this is a warning signaling something serious but as she lamented to The Daily Beast, “Who will I talk to, and what should I say? This is what a woman’s life is reduced to.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO