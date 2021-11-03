CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago cop fatally shot by off-duty police officer on Far Northwest Side: sources

By Kelly Davis, WGN Web Desk, Glenn Marshall
 9 days ago

CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot another off-duty officer on the Far Northwest Side Tuesday night.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed one person was shot in a home in the 8500 block of West Winona Street around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Sources tell WGN that the incident was domestic and involved an off-duty female officer and an off-duty male officer. According to multiple sources, the woman shot the man. More details surrounding the shooting are still unknown.

The male officer was taken to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the chest. He later died. He was 44 years old.

READ MORE: Chicago police sergeant charged after allegedly shooting at car thieves in Evergreen Park

Police have not said if the woman was taken into custody.

Area 5 detectives and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) are investigating.

BeLinda
5d ago

☝so cops are human beings too...and they know things can quickly escalate domestically...you can have the tools to deescalate a situation but sometimes it just doesn't work out...so sorry...condolences to the family!!!🙏

T from Illinois
7d ago

I wish they wouldn't word this like it's some kind of cop on cop violence, it was a domestic issue they just both happen to be cops

The Equalizer
5d ago

By killing the male officer she ended the dispute between them, but a new chapter begun that will last for the rest of her life.

