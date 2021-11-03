CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Plitt throws for 3 TDs, Ball State holds off Akron 31-25

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Drew Plitt threw for three touchdowns, Justin Hall had a receiving and rushing touchdown, and Ball State held off Akron 31-25 on Tuesday night.

Ball State led 28-10 before Akron rallied with two touchdowns in the opening five minutes of the fourth quarter. After the Cardinals were held to a short field goal for a six-point lead, Akron went down the field but Zach Gibson fumbled it near the goal line and Bryce Cosby recovered it with 1:32 remaining.

Plitt was 18 of 31 for 185 yards for Ball State (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). Hall made eight catches for 73 yards, and carried it four times for 30 yards.

Hall, a fifth-year wide receiver averaging 137.0 all-purpose yards per game, broke free along the right side for a 25-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first quarter. Hall added a 13-yard touchdown when he caught a short pass and broke two tackles near the goal line.

It was Hall’s fourth rushing touchdown of the season and fifth receiving TD — to go along with a kickoff return for a score.

Jonzell Norrils rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown for Akron (2-7, 1-1). Michael Mathison caught eight passes for 154 yards, including a 57-yard score.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Week 11 preview: 4 ranked matchups to sort conference races

Four games matching ranked teams in Week 11 could start bringing some clarity to the conference races Saturday. In the Big 12, No. 4 Oklahoma (CFP No. 8) faces No. 18 Baylor (CFP No. 13) in the first game of a difficult stretch run for the unbeaten Sooners. The Bears are coming off a loss to TCU and one more setback could put their chances of reaching the conference title game in serious danger.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1934 — Ralph Bowman of the St. Louis Eagles scores the first penalty-shot goal in NHL history. Bowman’s goal comes on the second penalty shot attempt in league history and is the only goal for the Eagles, who lose to the Montreal Maroons 2-1. 1949 — Chicago’s Bob Nussbaumer intercepts...
NFL
The Associated Press

4th down aggressiveness increasing rapidly across NFL

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi learned early on in his time working with first-year head coach Brandon Staley to be ready with a fourth-down call in nearly any situation. Back in Week 3 with the Chargers facing fourth-and-9 in the final minute of a tie...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Akron, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Football
Akron, OH
Sports
The Associated Press

On Football: Playoff Lamar showed up in the regular season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A 327-pound offensive lineman running with the football was more exciting than Lamar Jackson. Playoff Lamar showed up in the regular season. If Jackson and the rest of Baltimore’s offense don’t figure out how to beat cover zero defensive schemes, the Ravens won’t have to wait until the playoffs to flop.
NFL
The Associated Press

Monday Night Mannings has been a big success for ESPN

ESPN’s pursuit of Peyton Manning to be a part of “Monday Night Football” has paid off ... albeit in an unorthodox manner that no one could have predicted. Not only has the Hall of Fame quarterback received a forum where he doesn’t have to worry about jockeying for time in a three-man booth, but he has been able to bring along his brother for the ride.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

646K+
Followers
346K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy