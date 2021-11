Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is trading higher Friday as it rebounds from a few down days. Shiba Inu has been the crypto of choice while Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) takes a rest. In the last 30 days, Dogecoin opened at $0.252 and now sits at $0.261, an increase of 3.57%, while Shiba Inu opened at $0.00001348 Oct. 5 and now sits at $0.00005588, an increase of 314%.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO