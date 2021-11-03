CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vietnam says its Nike manufacturers back to full operations

Cover picture for the articleHANOI (Reuters) – About 200 contracted factories that make sportswear for Nike Inc across Vietnam have resumed operations after months of COVID-19 suspension, the government said on Wednesday, as it races to get its key manufacturing sector back on track. Nearly 80% of Nike’s footwear makers and half of...

