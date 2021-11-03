CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango Forks, NY

Edison volleyball falls to Chenango Forks in sectional quarterfinals

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
 9 days ago

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Thomas A. Edison volleyball team had their season come to an end on Tuesday.

The third-seeded Spartans lost to sixth-seeded Chenango Forks at home in four sets 3-1 in the Section IV Class C quarterfinals. The Blue Devils won 28-26, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17. Maren Lutz tallied 13 kills, eight assists, and five points for Edison. Hayleigh Vanderhoff added 14 assists and three kills for the Spartans. Sadie Zemanick had 15 assists for Chenango Forks. Jessica Stone added six blocks and Madison Ashman had six kills for the Blue Devils.

Thomas A. Edison finishes their season with an overall record of 14-7 and with a 12-4 record in the IAC.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Related
WETM 18 News

Horseheads football eyes history & Friday football showcase

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Championship Friday will hit the Twin Tiers in just days. Several Section IV football titles are up for grabs for many respective teams throughout the region. For one local team, they’re looking to accomplish something that hasn’t been done in 23 years. Horseheads football (6-2) will host Union-Endicott in the Class […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Haverling boys soccer battling for state title shot

HAVERLING, N.Y. (WETM) – They’re back and they want it all. The Haverling boys soccer team, the newly second-ranked team in New York State Class B, is back in the state final four. The Rams (21-0) will play Beekmantown Saturday at 12:30 pm in Middletown. Beekmantown (13-6-3) is currently ranked fourth in the state. Haverling […]
SOCCER
WETM 18 News

Sayre’s Horton signs with Liberty University baseball

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – It’s been a dream since the early days of Brayden Horton’s life. The Sayre High School baseball standout made his college plans official on Wednesday when he signed to play at D-I Liberty University for the Flames. Horton, a big hitting catcher, believed that going to Liberty was the ideal place […]
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira College women’s wrestling excites in first-ever home match

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a night to remember for Elmira College and Twin Tiers sports history. For the first time ever, the Elmira College women’s wrestling program hosted a home match Tuesday night. The Soaring Eagles battled but ultimately fell to visiting Brewton-Parker College 23-13. In front of a packed Speidel Gymnasium in […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Forever 26 – the life and legacy of Billy Lowe

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Billy Lowe inspired and made people believe. A rising star in both lacrosse and hockey, Lowe’s life was sadly cut short at just 15 after a cardiac event while training on rollerblades in May 2020. Lowe’s life and legacy is one that many are still learning from and becoming better […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Commentary – Johnny Beecher’s return

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of 18 Sports Commentary. In this edition, we take a closer look at the on-ice return of Elmira’s Johnny Beecher. Last Friday night, Beecher returned to the ice for the first time this season after battling an undisclosed injury. This came after Beecher’s season came […]
NHL
WETM 18 News

Penn State run defense holds Maryland to 1.8 yards per carry

With the losing streak snapped and the month of November off to the right start, Penn State gets ready to welcome number nine Michigan to Beaver Stadium on Saturday for a noon kickoff. The Nittany Lions struggled in the first half against Maryland, only taking a 7-6 lead into halftime. The offense awoke thanks to […]
MARYLAND STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

