Military

Syria reports Israel air raid on military post near Damascus

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s military says Israel has carried out an air raid that hit a military post on the outskirts of...

keyt.com

IBTimes

Pro-Iran Camp In Fresh Baghdad Demo After Deadly Clash

Hundreds of supporters of pro-Iranian factions staged a fresh demonstration Saturday in the Iraqi capital over last month's election results, a day after at least one protester was killed in a clash with police. The demonstrations come while Iraq's numerous political parties negotiate to form coalitions and name a new...
PROTESTS
AFP

Iran's Raisi warns West against 'excessive' nuclear demands

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned Western governments Thursday he would accept no "excessive demands" in nuclear talks set to resume later this month after a five-month gap. Diplomats on Wednesday finally announced the November 29 start date for renewed negotiations after a protracted delay since the June election of Raisi, an ultraconservative. "We will not walk away from the negotiating table, but we will also oppose any excessive demands that would end up harming the interests of the Iranian people," Raisi said. "We will not retreat in any way when it comes to interests of the Iranian people, but will continue our efforts to neutralise the oppressive sanctions and are taking action to have them lifted."
ADVOCACY
atlanticcitynews.net

Israel to put massive military balloon in the sky

Israel is getting ready to launch a giant balloon equipped with a state-of-the-art missile and aircraft detection system to further increase the Jewish state's air-defense capabilities, the Israeli Defense Ministry has said. The ministry published a clip online on Wednesday, showing the huge blimp being inflated from several angles. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Sudan military orders 4 detained ministers released

Sudan s top general on Thursday ordered the release of four government ministers who were detained amid a coup last week, the country's state news agency reported. Moez Hadra, a defense lawyer for the deposed officials, said they have yet to be freed. Sudan's state news said that Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan had issued the decision for Hamza Baloul, minister of information and culture, Hashim Hasabel-Rasoul, minister of communications, Ali Gedou, minister of trade and international cooperation, and Youssef Adam, minister of youth and sports to be let go. Hadra's statement comes as the country's top generals and former civilian...
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Syria: Israeli missiles hit Damascus suburbs wounding troops

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media says the country’s air defenses have responded to missiles that were fired from Israel toward suburbs of the capital Damascus. State news agency SANA said the surface-to-surface missiles were fired Saturday from northern Israel, wounding two soldiers and causing material damage. Israeli attacks on Syria have mostly happened during the nighttime. Saturday’s strikes came days after Syria accused Israel of carrying out an attack in the country’s south, without offering details. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
MIDDLE EAST
hngn.com

Russia Urges Countries Bordering Afghanistan To Avoid US, NATO Forces Presence on Their Territory

On Wednesday, Russia's top diplomat advised Afghanistan's neighbors that they should refuse to host the US or NATO military personnel once they leave Afghanistan. The Kremlin is concerned about terrorists spilling over from Afghanistan into Central Asia. It cringes at the prospect of the West having a presence in a territory that was once part of the Soviet Union.
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Syria accuses Israel of attack in the country’s south

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria has accused Israel of carrying out an attack in the country’s south, without offering details. A war monitor said an early Monday morning attack happened in the southern Quneitra province and targeted two government military outposts on the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said an Israeli warplane targeted the outposts leaving behind material destruction. There were no reports of casualties. Israel rarely comments on such reports, but it has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

The Pentagon's ominous report on China's military power

The Pentagon this week released its annual assessment on Chinese military and security developments. The report aims to "provide background on China’s national security, foreign policy goals, economic plans and military development." What it really illuminates, however, are the expansionist objectives of the Chinese Communist Party. For a start, the...
MILITARY
KEYT

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination bid with drones

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Iraqi government says Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has survived an assassination attempt with an armed drone and is unharmed. In a statement released Sunday, the government said an explosives-laden drone tried to hit al-Kadhimi’s home in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone area. Residents of Baghdad heard the sound of an explosion followed by gunfire from the direction of the Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and government offices. The attack marks a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results. Seven of al-Kadhimi’s security guards were injured in the attack, Iraqi officials say.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US to sell advanced air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia

The US State Department announced the approval Thursday of the sale of $650 million worth of air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia to help the country protect itself from drone attacks. The approval will allow the Saudis to buy up to 280 of the AIM-120C advanced medium-range missiles and related equipment, replenishing an existing supply of the missiles, the department said. A State Department spokesperson said the Saudis have already been able to use the missiles to intercept unmanned aircraft that threatened both Saudi and US forces inside the country, mainly from Yemen. "We've seen an increase in cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia over the past year," the spokesperson said.
MILITARY
AFP

Iraq PM Kadhemi: former spy chief facing uncertain future

Iraq's prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi -- who survived an assassination attempt on Sunday -- is a former spy chief and skilled negotiator who faces an uncertain future following last month's legislative elections. Kadhemi, who headed Iraq's National Intelligence Service (INIS), took the reins in May last year after parliament granted his cabinet a vote of confidence, capping weeks of horse-trading over ministerial positions. Born in Baghdad in 1967, he studied law in Iraq but then left for Europe to escape repressive dictator Saddam Hussein, working as an opposition journalist. After the US-led 2003 invasion toppled Hussein, Kadhemi returned to help launch the Iraqi Media Network, archived crimes of the former regime at the Iraqi Memory Foundation and worked as a human rights advocate.
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

U.S. denies Iran's claim that American Navy attempted to "steal" a tanker full of oil

Iran's state-run media claimed on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic's military had thwarted an attempt by a U.S. vessel to "steal" a tanker full of Iranian oil as it traversed the Gulf of Oman. The claim, which made no specific reference to timing, was the latest sign of mounting tension between the two countries as the prospects of a new agreement on Iran's nuclear program fade.
MILITARY
Axios

Putin seeks Israel's help in easing U.S. sanctions on Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to encourage the Biden administration to ease some of its sanctions on Syria in order to allow Russian companies to take part in the reconstruction of the country, Israeli officials briefed on the talks tell me. The big picture: The...
POTUS
CBS Boston

Boston Soldier Luis Taveras And His Family Reportedly Killed In Crash Near His South Korea Base

BOSTON (CBS) — A U.S. soldier from Boston was reportedly killed in a car crash near his military base in South Korea this week, along with his wife and his toddler. The news outlet Stars and Stripes reports that the soldier was Army Specialist Luis Taveras, 27, of Jamaica Plain. Taveras, his 30-year-old wife Lisbeth, and his 16-month-old son Luis all reportedly died after their car collided with a tow truck around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash happened just outside Camp Humphreys, which is the largest U.S. base overseas. There was a fire after the crash, and the family was pronounced dead at the scene. Army Specialist Luis Taveras. (Photo Credit: US Army) The truck driver, who was a 27-year-old Korean man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Taveras served four years in the Army and arrived in South Korea in June. He was a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer with the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
BOSTON, MA

