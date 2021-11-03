CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor reelected in a landslide

By Larry Wallace
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 9 days ago
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has been reelected, bringing in almost twice as many votes as his opponent Lansing City Councilwoman Kathie Dunbar.

According to unofficial results, Schor garnered 11,328 votes to Dunbar's 6,290.

Schor ran a campaign focused on future growth and drew a endorsements from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Greater Lansing Labor Council and many other local officials.

"Nothing changes on Nov. 2 or Jan. 1," Schor said in an interview last month. "I'm going to continue the work that we're doing for the city of Lansing."

Daniel Mahoney will be Jackson's next mayor

Daniel Mahoney will be Jackson's next mayor. According to unofficial results, Mahoney brought in 2,077 votes to his opponent John Wilson's 1,745. He and his family were all smiles at their election watch party once the results became final.
JACKSON, MI
