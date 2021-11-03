CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP projects Minneapolis rejects bid to dissolve police department

NBC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything You Need to Know about macOS MontereymacOS Monterey: A Quick Tour...

www.nbcnews.com

Washington Post

Former Oklahoma officers convicted of murder after using Tasers more than 50 times on unarmed man

Two former Oklahoma police officers were convicted of murder for using their Tasers more than 50 times on an unarmed man who died in 2019, court records show. Brandon Dingman, 35, and Joshua Taylor, 27, were convicted of second-degree murder Friday in the death of Jared Lakey, 28, with the court ruling that the officers’ repeated use of their Tasers on the man in July 2019 was “dangerous and unnecessary.” Dingman and Taylor’s use of their Tasers played a “substantial factor” in Lakey’s death, according to court records, and “greatly exceeded what would have been necessary or warranted by the attendant circumstances.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis#Police#Video Game#Dissolve#Electronics#Ap
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman to be charged for throwing hot soup at restaurant worker in attack caught on camera

A woman in Texas is facing charges after she was caught in a viral video throwing soup in the face of a restaurant worker.The incident occurred on 7 November after the woman placed a call to Sol De Jalisco, a restaurant in Temple, Texas, to complain about the soup she had picked up from there. The woman later returned to the restaurant, where she was caught on video throwing the soup at the employee who she had got into an argument with on phone over the soup.The restaurant worker was identified as Jannelle Broland, while police did not identify...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gun store owner shoots his two children and wife before killing himself, police say

A man from Colorado killed his two minor children and wife before killing himself at their home in El Paso County over the weekend, the police said on Monday. Christof Kreb, 55, owned a gun shop in Colorado Springs, according to business records kept by the Colorado secretary of state’s office.Deputies were called to Kreb’s Pleier Drive home on Saturday morning for a report of “someone on scene who was seriously injured and needed help”, lieutenant Deborah Mynatt of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.When the officers arrived, all four family members were found dead. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Teen who struck cyclists in Texas as he reportedly tried to blow fumes at them to be charged

A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Witness tells court prosecutors pressured him to change his police statement

A defence witness at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial accused prosecutors of pressuring him to change his police statement.Nathan DeBruin is a freelance photographer who was covering the racial justice protests where Mr Rittenhouse shot three men, two fatally, on 25 August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.During his testimony for the defence on Tuesday, Mr DeBruin described a pretrial meeting with prosecutors where he said he was urged to add a detail to his police statement about the shootings.Mr DeBruin said prosecutor Thomas Binger showed him a photo of Joshua Ziminski – who is facing his own charges for alleged crimes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Detroit

True Crime: Jonbenét Ramsey Bombshell Allegations: Boulder Police Accused Of Sitting On Crucial Dna Evidence

Today, Dr. Oz examines bombshell new allegations in the investigation of JonBenét Ramsey’s brutal murder. Investigative reporter Paula Woodward speaks out about never-before-seen case files that allegedly reveal Boulder authorities are sitting on evidence from the Ramsey family’s basement that could be analyzed using modern DNA testing and solve the case once and for all. She also tells Dr. Oz why she thinks police refuse to consider a suspect other than JonBenét’s late mom, Patsy Ramsey, and how this case will go unsolved if it remains in the jurisdiction of the Boulder Police Department.
BOULDER, CO
TheDailyBeast

Well-Connected Teen Who Mowed Down Six Cyclists After Blowing Exhaust Fumes at Them Finally Charged

Back in September, a 16-year-old Texas driver intentionally spewed a thick cloud of exhaust fumes at a group of cyclists before mowing down six of them—then, after being questioned by police, he was let go. The case caused outrage in the cycling community, particularly after the Waller County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the unnamed teen has unspecified connections to city officials. However, on Monday, the DA’s office finally announced the driver would be charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In a statement, the DA’s office said the teen had voluntarily surrendered himself and will be held in custody ahead of a court appearance. The office previously admitted the case was “not handled appropriately” by investigators but denied that the kid’s connections to city officials affected the investigation. A witness said the teen antagonized the cyclists by “rolling coal” or blowing exhaust smoke at them on Sept. 25, before hitting six with his pickup truck. Three of them were seriously hurt, according to the victims’ lawyer.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Chicago

How The Feds Busted A Cocaine Pipeline With Ties To Mexico, Gary and Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cocaine, valued in the millions, was flown from Mexico into Gary, Indiana by private plane last week, and federal prosecutors on Tuesday told a judge how the cache found its way into Chicago’s Gold Coast. CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports, three men have been charged. One suspect, Rodrigo Alexis Jimenez-Perez, an illegal immigrant with a history of misdemeanors related to drunk driving, said in court on Tuesday that he did not know he was driving a vehicle with 80 kilograms of cocaine inside. The judge denied bond, saying it was hard to believe that a multi-million dollar outfit would...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Some Charges Dropped Against Pregnant Doral Teacher Heiry Calvi, Accused Of Inappropriate Relation With Teen

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All but one charge against a Doral teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been dropped. On Tuesday, the state only filed one charge against Heiry Calvi, 41, at her arraignment. Calvi faces a charge of offenses against students by authority figures, a second-degree felony. In early October, the pregnant Doral teacher was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy. Police say the school removed her from the classroom and put her on administrative duties where she had no contact with students. Calvi had faced several charges including offenses against students by authority, child neglect with no great bodily harm, and possession of a firearm on school property. The victim had disturbing photos, videos and even had her credit card. “She would tutor him at his house. We don’t have proof of what went on inside the home,” said Rey Valdez, Doral Police Department Public Information Officer. Officer Valdez said, “This is not what a teacher does.”
DORAL, FL

