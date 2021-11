This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Since early October, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100 have rallied as much as 10% and 15%, respectively. The push higher has been tied to a better than expected third-quarter earnings season. However, the stronger-than-expected earnings season has not translated to a more robust outlook for 2022 or 2023, with earnings estimates hardly rising for those years. The entire rally has been driven by a higher PE ratio.

