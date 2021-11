Fossil had a strong third quarter and management thinks the fourth is lining up to be even better. Shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL), which makes lifestyle accessories like watches, rose 44.5% at one point on Nov. 11. That's a massive gain that didn't hold as the stock was "only" up by around 23% by roughly 1 p.m. EST. Still, it's pretty clear that investors liked what they saw when the company reported earnings after the close on Nov. 10.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO