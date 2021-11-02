CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Nvidia Stock Surged 23% in October

By Beth McKenna
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago

What happened

Shares of tech giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) jumped 23.4% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Catalysts include the market's overall strength and news from Meta -- social media giant Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) new corporate name -- that investors viewed as a positive for Nvidia.

In 2021, Nvidia stock is on fire. Through Nov. 2, the large-cap tech stock has returned 102%, compared to the S&P 500 index's 24.7% return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21k88N_0ckpuSAu00
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Nvidia stock moved steadily upward throughout October, with the sharpest rise coming in the last week of the month. The market's strength provided a tailwind, especially to tech stocks. In October, the S&P 500 rose 6.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq popped 7.3%.

The second catalyst was news from Meta, then named Facebook, in its third-quarter earnings release. In its Oct. 25 release, the social media leader said it planned to significantly increase its capital spending next year. In 2022, it expects capital expenditures in the range of $29 billion to $34 billion, compared to about $19 billion this year. The company indicates this big ramp-up in spending will be "driven by our investments in data centers, servers, network infrastructure, and office facilities."

Investors in Nvidia loved this news, driving shares up nearly 7% the next day and more than 11% for the week. Nvidia is the leader in providing graphics processing units (GPUs) for various data center applications, including powering artificial intelligence, a tech that's in extensive use by social media platforms. So, it makes great sense that investors believe that Nvidia will see a boost in its business from Meta's huge increase in spending.

There's another factor at play here, too: the metaverse. Meta also said in its earnings release that it's "dedicating significant resources toward our augmented and virtual reality products and services, which are an important part of our work to develop the next generation of online social experiences." This is a reference to the metaverse, which Merriam-Webster defines as a "highly immersive virtual world where people gather to socialize, play, and work."

Nvidia could benefit from Meta's focus on the metaverse, thanks to its recently launched Omniverse, which Nvidia has described as "the 'plumbing' on which metaverses can be built."

Now what

Material news should be coming soon. Nvidia is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter results on Wednesday, Nov. 17, after the market close.

For this quarter, management has guided for revenue of $6.80 billion, representing growth of 44% year over year. It also guided (albeit indirectly, by providing several inputs) for adjusted earnings per share of $1.10, representing growth of 51%.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now

Buying great companies and holding for the long term is a proven wealth-building strategy. This combination of growth and value stocks can be had for under $20 a share. Time and again, Wall Street has shown investors the power of patience. Over the past 71 years, the broad-based S&P 500...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

Ford is emerging as an EV leader but still seems under-appreciated by the market. Dynavax had a record quarter for its hepatitis B vaccine. Dynavax also saw a big revenue boost for its vaccine adjuvant, which is used by several COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Automaker Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), and vaccine...
STOCKS
investing.com

Down 20% This Year, these 3 Stocks are Due for a Rebound

Even though the major stock market indexes retreated yesterday due to higher-than-expected inflation data, a decline in jobless claims and favorable third-quarter corporate earnings are helping buoy investor sentiment. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Lufax (LU), Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID), and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) that are expected to rebound after plunging more than 20% in price so far this year. Let’s discuss these names. The major stock market indexes retreated yesterday because consumer price data indicated higher-than-expected inflation. The Consumer Price Index rose 6.2% in October from a year earlier, its biggest jump in more than 30 years. However, the major stock market indexes rallied at the beginning of the week.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Stock#Nvda
The Motley Fool

This Dividend Stock Has Returned 2,500% Since Its 2004 IPO

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) has been one of the best performing real estate stocks in recent history, with a total return of over 2,500% in just 17 years as a public company. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 25, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Jon Quast, and Jason Hall discuss the company and why it could be worth a look right now.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Root (ROOT) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of Root Inc (NASDAQ: ROOT) increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Root Inc (NASDAQ: ROOT) increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third quarter 2021 financial results. Root...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Stereotaxis (STXS) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Stereotaxis Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: STXS) increased by 20.5% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Stereotaxis Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: STXS) – the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias – increased by 20.5% today. Investors responded positively to the company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slid 0.09% to $2,915.33 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $96.97 short of its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Thursday, still underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.03% higher to $327.74 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.52% to 15,704.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.59 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Canopy Growth Stock Rocketed Higher This Week

Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) gained a healthy 14.6% through the close of Thursday's bell this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Canada's largest dried-cannabis flower company by market share got a boost this week as a result of a leaked Republican-led bill that would reportedly remove marijuana from the list of federally controlled substances, set up a marijuana regulatory system, and create a 3.75% excise tax on cannabis product sales, according to an article by Marijuana Moment.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Risky Stocks to Avoid in 2022

High Tide's business isn't in strong shape, and the company's margins will only get worse as it offers steep discounts. AMC Holdings has been a volatile investment this year, and the company's recent results don't inspire confidence. Without significant improvements in their financials, both of these stocks look poised to...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 International Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Israel's Wix.com enables any website operators to build the internet presence they want. Japan's Nintendo has an active player base and promising upcoming game releases. Spotify's advertising revenue is helping transform this Swedish company's profit margins. It's no secret that the internet has unlocked quicker growth for many businesses. Today,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Disruptive Stocks to Buy Before Shiba Inu

Affirm's market opportunity is set to grow by 7,000%, thanks to deals with e-commerce giants Amazon and Shopify. Digital advertising is facing a shake-up from Apple and Google, but The Trade Desk is developing a brand-new solution. DigitalOcean has a $116 billion market opportunity, so its growth could far exceed...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Burned by the Stock Market? Consider These 3 ETFs Instead

Real estate doesn't move in tandem with the stock market, so it buffers the volatility that occasionally prompts bad decisions. Clean energy is far from being an investment fad. It's a movement that's here to stay. Even growth-minded investors would be wise to add a dividend element to their portfolio.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Wedbush Downgraded Nvidia?

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson downgraded NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $300, up from $220, implying a 1.3% downside to November 11 closing price of $303.90. The analyst cites valuation for the downgrade, with the shares trading at 55 times his 2024 numbers. He...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why This Tiny Semiconductor Stock Has Doubled in Price in 2021

Axcelis Technologies is set to grow earnings per share by over 400% since 2019. The company should continue to see robust demand in the new year, as semiconductor shortages persist. The semiconductor industry has had a bumper year as demand soars for the advanced computer chips that power many consumer...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia May Have a Reason to Fear AMD

AMD's graphics card sales exceeded Nvidia's by a huge margin at German retailer Mindfactory in the last week of October. The better availability of AMD's graphics cards and their accessible pricing is giving the company a sales boost. A stronger market share in graphics cards will be a big deal...
COMPUTERS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in November

Qualcomm offers a great balance of value and growth. NetApp is a rare value play in the high-growth cloud market. Cisco anticipates stable growth for the next four years. Growth-oriented investors often shun dividend-paying tech stocks for a simple reason: Companies that are still expanding rapidly tend to reinvest their cash into their own businesses instead of paying dividends. Tech companies typically only start paying dividends after they run out of ways to expand their business with investments and acquisitions.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Sundial Growers (SNLD) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) increased by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third quarter results and share repurchase program. These...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
139K+
Followers
67K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy