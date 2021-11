After a disappointing loss to the Wizards at home, head coach Ime Udoka criticized the team’s effort and particularly singled out Jaylen Brown. Through the first five games of the season, the Celtics have been up and down. A double overtime loss in New York and an overtime win in Charlotte have highlighted the team’s potential to step up in big moments, but home losses that have included a blowout to the Raptors and a lackadaisical response to Washington have frustrated the fan base. In a visit with 98.5 The SportsHub’s Toucher & Rich, President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens addressed some of those concerns.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO