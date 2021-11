Michigan’s independent redistricting commission is prepared to move into the next phase of the state’s political mapmaking process. Following a Monday meeting intended to settle a legal question on when commissioners were allowed to put forward individual map suggestions for consideration, commissioners had a noon deadline to submit any personal proposals they want to be considered if the 13-member panel can’t agree on any of the collaborative House, Senate and Congressional maps that advanced to the final round.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO