An attorney for Danny Masterson’s accusers argued on Tuesday that they should not have to take their civil claims to a religious arbitration proceeding run by the Church of Scientology. Masterson, a longtime member of the church, is awaiting a criminal trial on multiple rape charges that could send him to prison for 45 years to life. His accusers have also sued the church, alleging that its agents stalked and harassed them in retaliation for reporting Masterson to the LAPD. Last December, however, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted the church’s motion to refer the lawsuit to religious arbitration, upholding an...

