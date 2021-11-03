CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Balanced Heat hold off late Mavericks rally, win 125-110

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS -- Four Miami Heat players had 22 or more points for the first time in franchise history to hold off a late Dallas rally and beat the Mavericks 125-110 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Tyler Herro scored 25 points off the bench, 15 alone in...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Heat face the Mavericks, aim for 5th straight win

Miami Heat (5-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Heat take on Dallas. Dallas went 42-30 overall last season while going 21-15 at home. The Mavericks averaged 14.5...
NBA
dallassun.com

Luka Doncic, Mavericks stave off Kings' late comeback

Luka Doncic stalled a late Sacramento Kings rally with a 3-pointer to cap a game-high 23-point performance as the host Dallas Mavericks rebounded from an embarrassing loss at Denver two days earlier for a 105-99 victory on Sunday afternoon. Doncic also found time for a game-high 10 assists and team-high-tying...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Trey Burke
Person
Maxi Kleber
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Jalen Brunson
Mavs Moneyball

3 thoughts from a 125-110 Dallas Mavericks loss to the Miami Heat

The Dallas Mavericks lost for the first time at home this season, falling to the Miami Heat 125-110. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 33 points but was limited to only three rebounds and five assists. Jalen Brunson also chipped in 25 points on a stellar 10-of-13 shooting night. The...
NBA
Daily Herald

New Orleans visits Dallas on 3-game road slide

New Orleans Pelicans (1-9, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (6-3, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Dallas looking to stop its three-game road slide. Dallas went 42-30 overall and 7-5 in Southwest Division action a season ago. The Mavericks averaged...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks
SFGate

In bombshell ESPN report, Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a choice. He chose to defend Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Steve Kerr knew billionaire Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob for at least 20 years when Lacob offered him the team's head coaching position. But that's not Kerr's only extra-rich buddy. He's also friends, or at least friendly with, fellow University of Arizona alumus Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns. In the early 2000s, Kerr introduced Sarver to then-commissioner David Stern and put in a good word for him. Sarver became majority owner in 2004, and Kerr snagged a minority ownership stake. A few years later, Sarver further returned the favor and hired Kerr as Phoenix's general manager. Kerr left three years later; rumors of a falling out with Sarver were never substantiated, but certainly seemed (and still seem) plausible.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
rolling out

LeBron James defends Dwyane Wade’s son after he’s drafted by G-League

LeBron James ordered the haters of Dwyane Wade and his son Zaire to fall back after the younger Wade was drafted by a G-League team last week. D-Wade, a retired Miami Heat legend who now co-owns the Utah Jazz, may have been instrumental in the drafting of eldest son into the Jazz’s minor league squad, the Salt Lake City Stars, on Oct. 23, 2021. And folks have a serious problem with that.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire has response to his critics

Zaire Wade has got something to say to everyone crying nepotism or making Austin Rivers-themed jokes. Wade, the 19-year-old son of retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade, took an opportunity this week to respond to his critics after he was drafted by the G League’s Salt Lake City Stars on Oct. 23.
NBA
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
127K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy