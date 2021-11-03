CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minonk, IL

Fieldcrest’s Mason Stoeger Changed Directions, Now He Heads to First State Cross Country Meet

By Kurt Pegler
 9 days ago

MINONK, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Fieldcrest senior Mason Stoeger credits a new found love of training for his success in cross country this fall.

He has been one of the top runners in central Illinois thanks to a sudden change in his goals and mindset.

“Over the winter I just shifted gears and really thought I had something special in this sport, so I’ve been working at it and huge improvements have come,” Stoeger said. “I’ve improved by over a minute and a half since last year so that’s really accomplishing.”

Two years ago, Stoeger was a member of the Fieldcrest football team which advanced to the state semifinals. He was also a player on the Knights basketball team which advanced to the Elite 8.

But just like many other athletes, the COVID-19 pandemic gave him a new outlook on competition.

“Football got cancelled (last fall) and I was like, I can focus full time on this sport and ended up liking it so I ended up quitting football,” explained Stoeger. “And at the time I was playing basketball, I ended up quitting that.”

After he became a full time runner, he qualified Shazam 2020 XC Championships, which served as an official state meet last fall when the Illinois High School Association didn’t conduct a state championship due to the pandemic.

In the spring, he finished his junior year with a sixth place finish in the 3200 meters at the IHSA state track finals. Now he’s motivated to earn an official state cross country medal at Detweiller Park on Saturday.

“I knew I had a little bit of natural talent with it. My coach always jokes around about genetics. She always says you kind of got the genetics. And so I was like ok, let’s put this natural talent to work,” said Stoeger. “And it’s incredible how much improvement you get from training.”

WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: Alannah Blanks Makes Quick Impact at Normal West

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This weekend, Alannah Blanks lives out a dream. She’ll help lead Normal West into its first trip to the state volleyball tournament since 1995. “It’s always something you think about,” Blanks said. “Seeing how the season was going, you never know how things would click with your teammates and things like […]
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Washington Athletes Sign College Letters

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington High School celebrated seven senior athletes with a signing ceremony Thursday night. Seniors Delaney Davis (Bowling Green softball), Gus Lucas (Bradley baseball), Georgia Duncan (McKendree basketball), Sami Schulte (Parkland College volleyball), Donnie Hidden (St. Cloud wrestling), Josh Biagini (Grand View wrestling) and Abbie Reiser (Wisconsin-Whitewater golf) signed their college commitment […]
WASHINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

College Signings for Nov. 10, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Area high school seniors signed their college National Letters of Intent on the first day of the fall signing period Wednesday. Among those who signed their letters were Normal West volleyball standout Averie Hernandez with Northwestern, Pontiac’s Dani Grace Schrock with Illinois State golf and Brimfield’s Ella Lune with Eastern Illinois […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

College Hoops Teams Ready for Tuesday Openers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois, Bradley and Illinois State all start college basketball seasons on Tuesday. The Illini host Jackson State, the Bradley men travel to South Dakota State and the ISU men host North Carolina-Wilmington. The Bradley women open the season at home against Wright State. The ISU women start at Northern Illinois on […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 8, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The high school soccer season ends on the day the boys basketball season begins. The Mid-Illini Conference seniors All-Stars beat the Peoria Area All-Stars 2-1 in the season-ending game for graduating seniors at Washington High School. Meanwhile, boys basketball practice started across the state. Boys basketball games begin Nov. 22.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

2021 State Cross Country Roundup

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The state’s top cross country runners converged on Peoria’s historic Detweiller Park Saturday for the 2021 state meet. In the Class 2A boys race, Limestone’s Wilson Georges finished second, while Morton’s Cade Zobrist took eighth place to lead the Potters to a third place finish in the team competition. In the […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Super-Sectional Volleyball Highlights for Nov. 5, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West wins a Class 3A Super-Sectional championship with a straight sets win over Taylorville Friday night. The Wildcats advance to the state final four where they will play Belvidere North in a semifinal match next Friday at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena. Elsewhere, Metamora lost a heartbreaking three-set marathon against Joliet […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

College Basketball Recap for Nov. 4, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley and Illinois State won their lone exhibition games of the basketball season at home Thursday night. Reink Mast scored 18 points to lead Bradley to a 93-64 win over UIS at Carver Arena. The Braves open the season Tuesday night at South Dakota State. Antonio Reeves pumped in 34 points […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Morton Boys Ready for Run at State Cross Country Title

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Morton boys cross country team knows it’s good. The rest of the state knows it’s good too because the Potters have been near the top of the state rankings since the season began. “We just try and stay humble,” said Morton sophomore Josh Weeks. “We’ve been ranked No. 1 for […]
MORTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Farmington Seniors Not Letting Epilepsy Control Their Football Careers

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD.WYZZ) — Corbin Rutledge wasn’t with his football team when the season started. “It was hard being away and watching my first game as a senior from the sideline,” Rutledge said. While his teammates were going through August practices Rutledge was a patient at Cleveland Clinic. He was undergoing tests to help him […]
FARMINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Top Plays: Week 10 High School Football

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Enjoy some of the top plays from the first week of the high school football playoffs! Highlights come from Morton, Pekin, Normal West, Normal Community, Prairie Central and Tremont.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

High School Football Playoffs Roundup for Oct. 30, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tri-Valley, Farmington, Tremont, Dee-Mack and Prairie Central are among the winners in our highlights from the first round of the high school football playoffs. Enjoy the highlights! CLASS 1A: Ridgeview-Lexington defeats Rushville-Industry, 34-6 CLASS 2A: Farmington defeats El Paso-Gridley, 42-6 Tremont defeats Momence, 16-0 Tri-Valley defeats Rockridge, 47-42 Dee-Mack defeats North […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Mid-Illini Foes Will Square Off for Soccer Sectional Crown

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Mid-Illini Conference is guaranteed to have a soccer team in the state’s Elite 8. Morton and Washington will square off in the title match of the Dunlap Sectional on Friday. The winner advances to the a class 2A super-sectional. The Panthers edged the Potters, 2-1, in their regular season match-up […]
DUNLAP, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Friday Night Football Playoff Primer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The high school football playoffs returns Friday night in central Illinois. In class 7A: Normal Community hosts Blue Island Eisenhower (6:30 p.m.) and Pekin hosts Libertyville (7 p.m.). In class 6A: Washington hosts Normal West at 7 p.m. In class 5A: Morton hosts Highland at 7 p.m. In class 1A: Princeville […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Roundup for Oct. 29, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington, Normal Community, Morton and Pekin are winners in the first night of the high school football playoffs. Meanwhile, Morton soccer beats Washington to win a Class 2A sectional championship, while Central Catholic loses in a Class 1A state semifinal and will play in Saturday’s third place match. Enjoy the highlights!
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Volleyball Recap for Oct. 28, 2021: Regional Championship Night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Sami Schulte scored the final two points of the match to lead host Washington to a three-set win over Morton in a class 3A volleyball championship match. The win gives the Panthers their first regional trophy since 2010. Normal Community, Normal West, Metamora, Normal U-High, Tri-Valley, Princeville and Roanoke-Benson also […]
WASHINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Normal West, Washington Set For Rare Playoff Match-Up

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ_ — The Washington Panthers know a little about Normal West. And the Wildcats know a little about the Panthers. The football teams typically play each other in summer passing leagues, where it’s 7 vs. 7 and there’s no tackling. But they never meet during the regular season. Friday night, Washington hosts Normal […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: Anna Porritt Making Her Voice Her in Tremont

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — As the setter of her volleyball team, Anna Porritt is the quarterback of the Tremont Turks. But the senior looks at her job title another way. “I’ve stepped into the leadership role,” Porritt said. “I encourage all the players and calm everyone down when everyone’s getting frantic on the court. I […]
TREMONT, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Team Hollis Enjoying Elmwood-Brimfield Football Season

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Making the state playoffs is a special blessing for the Elmwood-Brimfield football team this year. It’s giving the Hollis family another varsity football game together. “They’ve played on all the Little Leagues together. The basketball teams, together, biddy ball, all that stuff,” said Elmwood-Brimfield coach Todd Hollis. “They were ball boys […]
ELMWOOD, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

High school football teams excited about return of the playoffs

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The playoffs are back and high school football players couldn’t be happier. After a year hiatus due to COVID precautions and shortened schedules, the prep football playoffs return this weekend. Area team began preparations for their postseason match-ups as soon as they learned who’d they’ll play. “It’s nice to carry on […]
PEORIA, IL
