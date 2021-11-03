Wu becomes first woman, person of color elected as Boston mayor

Michelle Wu is officially the first woman and first person of color to win a campaign for mayor in Boston. “We are ready to meet this moment. We are ready to become a Boston for everyone. We’re ready to be a Boston that doesn’t push people out but welcomes all who call our city home,” Wu stated in her victory speech. She is expected to take office in about two weeks, according to WCVB-TV.

