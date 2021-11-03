CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wu becomes first woman, person of color elected as Boston mayor

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu became the first woman and person of color to be elected mayor of Boston, after her opponent, fellow Councilor Annissa Essaibi George,...

Michelle Wu Wins Historic Boston Mayoral Election

Michelle Wu is officially the first woman and first person of color to win a campaign for mayor in Boston. “We are ready to meet this moment. We are ready to become a Boston for everyone. We’re ready to be a Boston that doesn’t push people out but welcomes all who call our city home,” Wu stated in her victory speech. She is expected to take office in about two weeks, according to WCVB-TV.
Wu voted Boston's 1st woman, Asian American mayor

Boston voters for the first time elected a woman and an Asian American as mayor, tapping City Councilor Michelle Wu to serve as its CEO. New England's largest city had previously only elected white men as mayor since its founding in 1630. (Nov. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.
