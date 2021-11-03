CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Rosewood completes renovations of New York's The Carlyle

businesstraveller.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosewood Hotels and Resorts has unveiled the results of a three-year transformation of its New York property The Carlyle, located at 35 East 76th Street on the northeast corner of Madison Avenue. Works have included reimagined guest rooms and suites by New York-based design practice Tonychi, inspired by “the...

www.businesstraveller.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sedona.Biz

Amara Resort and Spa Completes Multimillion-Dollar Renovation

Sedona, Ariz. (Oct. 19, 2021) – Known as one of Northern Arizona’s top resorts, Amara Resort and Spa is continuing to elevate the hospitality scene in Sedona with the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation encompassing all 100 guestrooms and public spaces, including the resort’s signature restaurant, SaltRock Southwest Kitchen and award-winning Amara Spa. Consistently named [...] The post Amara Resort and Spa Completes Multimillion-Dollar Renovation appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
lonelyplanet.com

New York's best museums to explore

New York City has a museum to suit every taste, budget and creative inspiration. This is, after all, the city that gave the world the Met and the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art. Whether you're looking for a bustling institution offering a sweeping survey of the history of art, or...
MUSEUMS
travelweekly.com

What's new at the renovated ME Cabo?

ME by Melia has debuted the redesigned ME Cabo following a $10 million renovation. The refurb has touched everything, from the guestrooms and public spaces to food-and-beverage outlets and a new rooftop bar and lounge. The investment has led to new partnerships for the resort, as well, including one with...
LIFESTYLE
travelweekly.com

Sedona's Amara Resort completes big renovation

The Amara Resort and Spa in Sedona, Ariz., has completed an expansive renovation that touched all 100 guestrooms and the communal areas. The refresh was designed to bring a "tree-lodge" aesthetic to the property. The guestrooms are adorned in neutral tones with headboards crafted from fallen trees and a contrasting deep-blue accent wall.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Time Out New York

Is New York's $1 slice officially dead?

The $1 slice—by some New Yorkers considered to be as much of a local cultural landmark as the Statue of Liberty, Central Park and the Theater District are—is in peril. According to a recently-published report by the New York Post, in fact, the price of making pizza is soaring—forcing shops to move away from the popular $1 slice offering to account for much-chronicled supply-chain issues, national labor shortages and inflationary food costs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sflcn.com

Grenada’s Iconic Underwater Sculpture Park Completes Renovation

[St. George’s, Grenada W.I.] – The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) announced today that the renovation project for the Grenada Underwater Sculpture Park (USP), located off the West Coast of Grenada in the Molinere Beauséjour Marine Protected Area, has been completed. Heralded as one of the Top 25 Wonders of the...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Upper East Side#Washington Dc#Swiss#La Maison Valmont
businesstraveller.com

The Twenty Two hotel and private members' club to open in London's Mayfair

London’s Grosvenor Square will welcome a new hotel, restaurant and private members’ club next year. The Twenty Two will be housed with a Grade II listed Edwardian manor on Grosvenor Square, and will feature interior design by designer Natalia Miyar, with “rich textured fabrics, elegantly embroidered silks, lavish velvets and bespoke wallpapers”.
HOME & GARDEN
atlantarealestateforum.com

Womack Custom Homes Completes Multi-Phase Renovation, Home Addition Project

Committed to custom designing, building and renovating homes to meet the individual needs of each homeowner and their family, the Womack Custom Homes team recently put its expertise on display in a multi-phase renovation project in Cartersville. Completed in three phases, the project includes a barn addition, complete kitchen and living area renovations and rear addition with covered and uncovered porches featuring an extended outdoor living space.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
businesstraveller.com

Bulgari Hotels and Resorts to open Paris property next month

Bulgari Hotels and Resorts is set to open its long-awaited Paris property on December 2. Bulgari Hotel Paris will be located at 30 Avenue George V in the city’s eighth arrondissement and has been designed by Italian architecture studio Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel – the firm behind the group’s other properties.
CELEBRITIES
runningmagazine.ca

Tommy Rivers Puzey completes New York City Marathon

In July 2020, the ultrarunning community was shocked to find out that Tommy Rivers Puzey had been diagnosed with primary pulmonary NK/T-cell lymphoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. Since then, Rivers Puzey, or Rivs, as his friends like to call him, has been fighting for his life, and it appears that he is winning. On Sunday, the beloved ultramarathoner completed the New York City Marathon in 9:18:57, barely one year after taking his first steps after treatment.
SPORTS
Cynthia Bord

New York's Back, Baby!

The bustle of the city is electric in my stride. Against the move of a large crowd of strangers bundled in heavy coats and leather shoes, my mind is clear about where my feet are taking me.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Records for Peter Doig, Stanley Whitney Set at Christie’s $219 M. New York Evening Sale

Launching the fall auction season against the backdrop of a slowly reviving New York, a Christie’s evening sale of works made during the 21st century brought in $219 million on Tuesday. All 40 of the lots offered sold. Two works—one by Mark Grotjahn, the other by Felix Gonzalez-Torres—came to the sale with an in-house guarantee, while another 20 were secured with third-party backing. The entire grouping was expected to fetch an estimated hammer price of $150 million–$230 million with premium. Christie’s auctioneer Gemma Sudlow, head of private and iconic collections, took to the rostrum on Tuesday to lead the sale. She replaced...
NEW JERSEY STATE
businesstraveller.com

The David Kempinski Tel Aviv to open in February

Kempinski Hotels has announced the long-anticipated opening of The David Kempinski Tel Aviv, the luxury hospitality brand’s 80th global opening and first property in Israel. Housed in the city’s newest skyscraper, some 34 storeys high and built by Feigin Architects, the 250-room-and-suite property is set to welcome guests from February 2022, hot on the heels of Israel opening of international borders to tourism.
WORLD
Law.com

Exploring New York’s Oral Partnership Doctrine

This article analyzes the law of oral partnerships in New York, and summarizes how such partnerships can be created, operated and terminated. “But we never signed anything!” From time to time, business lawyers are likely to hear a client say (or yell) these words, believing that the absence of a written agreement defeats an adversary’s claim that a partnership existed. Not so fast. New York has a complex and flexible oral partnership doctrine, and courts regularly find that a legal partnership exists even without any formal paperwork. The consequences of an oral partnership can be quite significant: Partners generally share in profits and losses, and owe fiduciary duties of loyalty, good faith, and fair dealing toward each other. Therefore, it is critical to understand the contours of the oral partnership doctrine. This article analyzes the law of oral partnerships in New York, and summarizes how such partnerships can be created, operated and terminated.
LAW
KPBS

Da Ponte's Oratorio: A Concert for New York

An Italian opera company restages an oratorio last performed in 1826. Organized by Mozart’s librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte, the 1826 event changed America’s cultural landscape with the introduction of Italian opera to New York City.
PERFORMING ARTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy