Back at home and back on track! After dropping the final game of their road trip through Western Canada to the Flames on Saturday, the Flyers were back home last night and looking to get themselves back in the win column. But if they were hoping for a smooth road back there and an easy win over the Coyotes, they would be out of luck. The Coyotes gave them some trouble, and they were holding on to a scoreless tie heading deep into the third period. But the Flyers just needed one break, and a goal from Sean Couturier (in his 700th game we might add), was just the ticket.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO