Athens, AL

Athens Main Street hosts ribbon-cutting for Merchants Alley in downtown

By Kaitlin Kanable
 9 days ago

ATHENS, Ala. – After almost a year of renovating, Merchants Alley in Athens is ready to be celebrated by the community.

Athens Main Street will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the newly renovated alley, celebrating the theme “Athens Amplified.”

Athens Police Chief allows beards for a good cause

Artists created a series of artworks with music as the main theme. Students from the Alabama Center for the Arts and local high schools also helped to create some of the pieces.

“We want to invite the community to come celebrate the wonderful art in Merchants Alley in downtown Athens,” said Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson. “We want to encourage patrons to use this alley as a hangout spot as they shop and dine in historic downtown Athens.”

Located between 107 N. Jefferson St. and 105 N. Jefferson St in downtown Athens the ceremony will start at 5 p.m. on November 5 and will feature live music by Brad Mallette.

Merchants Alley is part of the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association’s North Alabama Mural Trail, those visiting are encouraged to take pictures and videos to post with the hashtags #AthenAmplified and #NorthALMurals.

