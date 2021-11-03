Last Night in Soho Star Thomasin McKenzie Reveals Why She Dropped Out of Top Gun: Maverick

After months of anticipation, Last Night In Soho finally made its way into theaters on Halloween weekend. The psychological thriller stars Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch, The Queen’s Gambit) and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit, Old), with McKenzie playing an aspiring fashion designer who mysteriously gains the ability to enter the 1960s and meets a wannabe singer, Sandie. The glitz and glamour of the past soon fades into something far darker. The film ended up garnering the lowest score for Wright as a writer/director, though a 74% on rotten tomatoes still means that the movie is pretty good. However, once the box office numbers were tallied, Last Night In Soho failed to make any sort of impact, barely making $5 million during the weekend. The Edgar Wright vehicle trailed behind Dune, Halloween Kills, No Time To Die, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. So, what happened? When the trailer first made its debut nearly six months ago, Last Night in Soho gained significant buzz and seemed to be another hit for Edgar Wright. Let’s dig deeper into the reasoning behind the disappointing box office numbers for Last Night In Soho. By now, you understand that the coronavirus is still impacting movies that hit theaters so I won’t be adding that reasoning here.

