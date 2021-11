Politicians selling a massive, partisan wish list aren’t always accurate. Consider a dozen years ago, when Democrats made the case for the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi famously said, "We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it." President Barack Obama falsely claimed that "we’ll lower premiums by up to $2,500 for a typical family per year." Obama’s whopper "If you like your plan, you can keep your plan" became 2013’s lie of the year.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO