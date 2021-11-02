Alterface: The Happy Wander

Celebrating its 44th year, the latest volume of Wittenberg’s East Asian Studies Journal is now online. Featuring 92 pages, the Spring 2021 Volume XLIV, contains articles on Chinese World Heritage sites; an investigation of how the U.S. flag has been used in South Korean citizen demonstrations; overwork and death in Japan; tattoos in East Asia, and artwork by Wittenberg art and Japanese major Deanna Volz, class of 2018. The beautiful cover was created by another Wittenberg graduate, Kimmey Mugford, class of 2020, who earned her degree in art and art history with minors in business and Chinese. Holly Hilty served as the editor-in-chief, and this volume’s contributors hail from Syracuse University, the National University of Singapore, Florida State University, University of Colorado Denver, the University of Puget Sound, and Wittenberg.
Comments / 0