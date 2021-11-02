CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alterface: The Happy Wander

By Gene Jeffers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his “Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows,” John Koenig coined the term “Werifesteria,” meaning to wander through the forest in search of new mysteries, adventures or discoveries. No map, no set path to follow. Only your instincts and interests driving you to choose this trail or that, to stop and ponder over...

Wander Stars

Wander Stars is a turn-based role-playing video game developed and published by Paper Castle. Wander Stars is a turn-based RPG with roguelite elements where you make your own attacks by combining words to make your own fighting techniques. Learn new words to collect, combine, and experiment to discover enemy weaknesses, synergies, and strategies that will help you win your battles!
Long live the M!

Christie’s M Series projectors are at the heart of many installations in theme parks and museums. Christie’s original M Series was a leap in the evolution of projection. First introduced in 2007, it became a top-selling line of projectors and lenses for Christie and a hugely successful 3DLP product within the industry. “The M Series packed a lot of features in a small package,” says Larry Paul, Executive Director, Technology and Custom Solutions, Christie. “Features like the intelligent lens system and embedded Twist for blending and warping were unique at the time. That and its small size and weight made it popular and an AV game-changer. The M Series stands for reliability, ruggedness and innovation.”
Happy Haunting!

Monday, November 1, 2021. A mild, cloudy day in the low 60s, yesterday in New York, and Halloween. My memories of the heavenly day (when I was a kid) was nighttime when we put on our ghost and clown suits, homemade, and with a large bag went throughout the neighborhood in small groups knocking on doors, ringing doorbells and upon response shouting “trick-er-treat”! Which meant only one thing: whaddaya got for me?
Happy Anniversary

Celebrating its 44th year, the latest volume of Wittenberg’s East Asian Studies Journal is now online. Featuring 92 pages, the Spring 2021 Volume XLIV, contains articles on Chinese World Heritage sites; an investigation of how the U.S. flag has been used in South Korean citizen demonstrations; overwork and death in Japan; tattoos in East Asia, and artwork by Wittenberg art and Japanese major Deanna Volz, class of 2018. The beautiful cover was created by another Wittenberg graduate, Kimmey Mugford, class of 2020, who earned her degree in art and art history with minors in business and Chinese. Holly Hilty served as the editor-in-chief, and this volume’s contributors hail from Syracuse University, the National University of Singapore, Florida State University, University of Colorado Denver, the University of Puget Sound, and Wittenberg.
Wander through the travels of Frances Hynes

Frances Hynes has been captivated by the nomadic nature of humans for much of her life. The narrative that people are constantly searching for something more is one she weaves through all of her artwork. An exhibition at St. John’s University, “The Wanderers,” features more than 20 paintings that reflect...
Modulo Pi: Serving up dreams

Modulo Pi equipment is key to system of Futuroscope’s new nighttime show “The Key to Dreams,” created by ECA2. Guests to Futuroscope park in Jaunay-Clan, France, can now enjoy “La Clé des Songes” (“The Key to Dreams”), a new nighttime show presented in the park’s 5,000-seat water amphitheater, open since June 2021. Designed and produced by ECA2, the show provides the public with a dreamlike, immersive journey, delivered via state-of-the-art multimedia technologies including video projection, lasers, flames and water jets. The show system’s 10 projectors are fed by Modulo Kinetic media servers by Modulo Pi.
Polin: Twists and turns

Sohret Pakis of Polin Waterparks talks about the new Stingray attraction and the industry. As the attractions industry begins to resume in-person events and trade shows, InPark turned to Sohret Pakis, Polin Waterparks’ Director of Marketing & Communications for more information on how the company is doing and what things they will be presenting at WWA, IAAPA and other industry events.
SimEx-Iwerks: Dinos are back

With “Frostbite,” SimEx-Iwerks brings popular Dino Island series to the flying theater. The flying theater has become a hugely popular attraction genre in its own right since its introduction 20 years ago, taking passengers on virtual aerial adventures in leisure venues throughout the world. Flying theaters are custom motion simulator experiences that give the sensation of flight via a combination of specialty cinema and special effects – and allowing guests’ feet to dangle. SimEx-Iwerks, a pioneer in the field, is producing a new film, Frostbite – Dino Island III for its FlyRide® flying theaters that introduces a new ride dynamic and continues one of the company’s signature ridefilm storylines.
PGAV Destinations to assist planning for experiences at International Dark Sky Discovery Center

PGAV Destinations, is engaging with International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) in a visitor experience plan for a first-of-its-kind facility as the world’s center for learning about the importance of dark skies and what lies beyond. The non-profit IDSDC will include four educational attractions: the Dark Sky Observatory with the largest telescope in the greater Phoenix area, and interactive and experiential learning in the Hyperspace Planetarium, Inspiration Theater and Immersion Zone.
'The Wanderers' will transport you to simpler times with their harmonies

Florida Studio Theatre kicks off its Winter Cabaret Series with "The Wanderers," a charming musical revue honoring the dynamic harmony groups of the mid-20th century. A tribute to the music that defined what it meant to be young and in love, The Wanderers features over two dozen hits from the 1950s and 1960s, including “At the Hop,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” and “With A Little Help From My Friends.” Created by Richard Hopkins and Rebecca Hopkins with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser.
Wandering Palate Manchester

Skiddle is an official primary ticket outlet for Wandering Palate in Manchester. Find 6 upcoming events below. Tickets can be purchased directly from Skiddle:. Do you promote an event at Wandering Palate that's not listed? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to add/edit your events. Hotels and AirBnbs near Wandering...
Mad Systems: Leveraging the magic

Mad Systems’ advanced new technology creates AV++®. “Facial Recognition can be used to personalize and improve the guest experience by a considerable factor, with a wide range of possible applications in the world of theme parks and attractions,” says Maris Ensing, Founder and Creative Technology Consultant of the AV company Mad Systems Inc., based in Orange, California. “You can make sure that people can’t lose their kids; you can make sure that they can find their friends; you can make sure that even if the kids do wander away they can’t leave the park. The benefits extend from security to point-of-sale, to retail, to food and beverage – to everything else that you might want to involve, including the exciting creative potential to produce personalized, immersive experiences on the cutting edge of enhanced reality, while at the same time not affecting visitor’s privacy.”
IAAPA inducts Marcelo Gutglas and Marie Tussaud into Hall of Fame

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, today inducted two global attractions industry legends — Marcelo Gutglas and Marie Tussaud — into the IAAPA Hall of Fame. The IAAPA Hall of Fame honors individuals whose work and accomplishments have made significant and lasting contributions to the global attractions industry. These awards are the highest and most prestigious individual honors in the industry.
#89 – Revolutionary Technology

Mad Systems’ facial recognition technology is poised to revolutionize the theme park. SimEx-Iwerks is bringing Dino Island series to flying theaters. Mad Systems’ advanced new technology creates AV++®. by Michael Oliver. DNP’s Smart Capture Photography System. by David Paul Green. New York’s unique island oasis gets a professional lighting package.
Semnox: Eliminating the queue, simplifying the process

Semnox Solutions teams with The Experience Ticket.com. A few years ago, I was interviewing the general manager of a major regional theme park when they were undergoing a major effort to synch their box office and food & beverage software through a specially-written program. “I hope this works,” he told me. “Up until now, we’ve gone through a number of owners. Each owner wants to institute its own software and we’ve never been able to integrate it with what we already have. We have close to a dozen different software systems, from box to food to photo and none of them communicate together. Everything has to be reconciled by our accountants, which is a lengthy process.”
DNP: Technology snapshot

DNP’s new Smart Capture Photography System: modernizing selfies for the ultimate guest imaging experience. DNP Imagingcomm America Corporation (DNP) is not a company that most people in the general public would be familiar with, but there is a good chance that if you have visited a theme park, amusement park, zoo, aquarium or sports arena you have seen or interacted with its products. The company is known for innovative photography products that engage guests and allow venue operators to extend their reach to become part of their guests’ personal mementos and social media feeds.
accesso and Illuminarium establish multiyear agreement for ticketing solutions

Accesso Technology Group plc, a technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has signed a three-year agreement with Illuminarium Experiences to provide its accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing suite and Ingresso ticketing distribution technology to support the operator’s forthcoming Las Vegas location at AREA15, which is set to open in early 2022. This agreement marks an expansion of the partnership between accesso and Illuminarium Experiences, as the technology solutions provider has supported operations at Illuminarium Atlanta since July 2021.
Monochrome and Women Reign in Cinematography Race

Wins at Toronto and Middleburg film festivals pushed Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” into front-runner status. The visually stunning, heartwarming film shot by Haris Zambarloukos is so deliciously rich that this film could walk home with a few statues come 2022. Multiple contenders, also shot in black-and-white, could find themselves in the running. There is Robbie Ryan, whose lush camerawork in Mike Mill’s “C’mon C’mon” has been receiving praise for the dreamy images in the Joaquin Phoenix-starrer. Eduard Grau added warm textures to Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut “Passing.” Close-ups were key to this tale of colorism. Bruno Delbonnel gave a noir-esque feel to...
Scotland’s Codonas Amusement Park implements Semnox’s Parafait and Tixera systems

Codonas Amusement Park, a popular FEC and park destination in Scotland has implemented Semnox’s Parafait and Tixera solutions to power their venue. Located at Aberdeen Beach Boulevard, right on the coast, the destination hosts a mix of amusement rides, indoor and outdoor adventure games, attractions, laser tags, indoor & outdoor golf, go-karting tracks, bowling alleys and more.
PS5 restock NOW LIVE at GAME!

UPDATE: It now looks like all the PS5 stock that GAME dropped this morning has been bought. However, there is talk that a second wave could drop, so we're advising gamers to keep checking in at GAME for the time being to see if more systems get released. To check...
