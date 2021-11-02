Alterface: The Happy Wander

Mad Systems’ advanced new technology creates AV++®. “Facial Recognition can be used to personalize and improve the guest experience by a considerable factor, with a wide range of possible applications in the world of theme parks and attractions,” says Maris Ensing, Founder and Creative Technology Consultant of the AV company Mad Systems Inc., based in Orange, California. “You can make sure that people can’t lose their kids; you can make sure that they can find their friends; you can make sure that even if the kids do wander away they can’t leave the park. The benefits extend from security to point-of-sale, to retail, to food and beverage – to everything else that you might want to involve, including the exciting creative potential to produce personalized, immersive experiences on the cutting edge of enhanced reality, while at the same time not affecting visitor’s privacy.”

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO