COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cayce Police say a man is dead and a suspect is wanted following a fatal hit and run Thursday night. The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Frink Street. Officers say a man was walking in the area when he was hit by what appeared to be an SUV-like vehicle, according to witnesses. Police say the vehicle then left the scene toward Charleston Highway.

CAYCE, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO